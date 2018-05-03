Afternoon business highlights – May 3, 2018

Charcoal prices up 55% following ban on logging

The price of a 4kg tin of charcoal jumped by 55.3% to Ksh125.48 in April from Ksh80 a year ago, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) monthly survey has found. The hike follows the government’s recent ban on logging that caused a severe scarcity of charcoal in the local market.

Davis & Shirtliff launches prepaid water meter

Davis & Shirtliff, has introduced a prepaid ‘smart’ meter, facilitating sale through automated mobile taps and cutting on credit default. David Gatende, the Water and energy equipment reseller’s CEO, said the product, known as Aqtap from Grundfos, will see consumers load money on ‘smart’ water cards for use in the meter.

Land Commission sued for allegedly defying court order

Activists, Mr Okiya Omtatah and Nyakina Wycliffe Gisebe, have filed a contempt of court proceedings against the National Land Commission (NLC) for paying Ksh1.5 billion to two agencies against a court order. The duohave sued Prof Muhammad Swazuri-led commission over the payment to Afrison Export Import Limited and Huelands Limited. The payment is part of Sh3.3 billion compensation for 96 acres of land occupied by two public schools in Nairobi.