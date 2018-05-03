Afternoon business highlights – May 3, 2018

Charcoal prices up 55% following ban on logging
The price of a 4kg tin of charcoal jumped by 55.3% to Ksh125.48 in April from Ksh80 a year ago, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) monthly survey has found. The hike follows the government’s recent ban on logging that caused a severe scarcity of charcoal in the local market.
Davis & Shirtliff launches prepaid water meter
Davis & Shirtliff, has introduced a prepaid ‘smart’ meter, facilitating sale through automated mobile taps and cutting on credit default. David Gatende, the Water and energy equipment reseller’s CEO, said the product, known as Aqtap from Grundfos, will see consumers load money on ‘smart’ water cards for use in the meter.
Land Commission sued for allegedly defying court order
Activists, Mr Okiya Omtatah and Nyakina Wycliffe Gisebe, have filed a contempt of court proceedings against the National Land Commission (NLC) for paying Ksh1.5 billion to two agencies against a court order. The duohave sued Prof Muhammad Swazuri-led commission over the payment to Afrison Export Import Limited and Huelands Limited. The payment is part of Sh3.3 billion compensation for 96 acres of land occupied by two public schools in Nairobi.
You might also like
CBA now targets growth in SME market
The Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) has introduced a revamped Business Banking proposition, aimed at strengthening the banks position in the Sh807 trillion Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) market. The bank,
Morning sports headlines
Chelsea to face Hull Friday Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is without the injured David Luiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley for Friday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Hull. Conte will
Newspaper summaries – March 22, 2018
The Nation 1.3 million elderly to receive health insurance cover The government will now enrol all the 1.3 million people above the age of 70 years in the National Health
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!