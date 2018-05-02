Sports highlights – May 2, 2018

Gor Mahia to play Hull City on May 13

AFC Leopards lost to Gor Mahia 5-4 on post-match penalties, which saw K’Ogalo book a date with English Championship side Hull City in a friendly match on May 13 in Nairobi.The game had been tied at 0-0 in regular time and headed straight to penalties. The first five ended 4-4 after Gor substitute keeper, Shabaan Odhoji had saved from Whyvonne Isuza while Jack Tuyisenge saw his penalty go high over.

Real Madrid edge thriller against Bayern to reach third successive final

Reigning European champions Real Madrid have reached their third successive Champions League final as they edge past Bayern Munich. Karim BenzemaReigning European champions Real Madrid reached their third successive Champions League final as they edged out Bayern Munich in a thrilling semi-final second leg.Trailing 2-1 after the first leg in Germany, Bayern needed a win at the Bernabeu to reach the final but it finished 2-2 as Real clinched a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he misses Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits he is missing Manchester United and his former manager Jose Mourinho.In an emotional video posted on United’s official Twitter page, the striker addressed his old club as they met for their end of season awards on Tuesday.United agreed to the mutual termination of Ibrahimovic’s contract in March, before the 36-year-old signed for MLS side LA Galaxy.