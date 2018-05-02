Sports highlights – May 2, 2018

Gor Mahia to play Hull City on May 13
AFC Leopards lost to Gor Mahia 5-4 on post-match penalties, which saw K’Ogalo book a date with English Championship side Hull City in a friendly match on May 13 in Nairobi.The game had been tied at 0-0 in regular time and headed straight to penalties. The first five ended 4-4 after Gor substitute keeper, Shabaan Odhoji had saved from Whyvonne Isuza while Jack Tuyisenge saw his penalty go high over.
Real Madrid edge thriller against Bayern to reach third successive final
Reigning European champions Real Madrid have reached their third successive Champions League final as they edge past Bayern Munich. Karim BenzemaReigning European champions Real Madrid reached their third successive Champions League final as they edged out Bayern Munich in a thrilling semi-final second leg.Trailing 2-1 after the first leg in Germany, Bayern needed a win at the Bernabeu to reach the final but it finished 2-2 as Real clinched a 4-3 aggregate victory.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he misses Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits he is missing Manchester United and his former manager Jose Mourinho.In an emotional video posted on United’s official Twitter page, the striker addressed his old club as they met for their end of season awards on Tuesday.United agreed to the mutual termination of Ibrahimovic’s contract in March, before the 36-year-old signed for MLS side LA Galaxy.
You might also like
Kenya’s oil exporting prospects at risk as economists project weak economic growth following Trump’s triumph
Economists have projected a weaker economic outlook for both the United States and the entire globe following Donald Trump’s winning of the U.S. presidential race. While Trump’s victory did not destabilize
MultiMedia University Students Protest Comrade’s Death
Students of Multimedia University in Nairobi engaged police in running battles Tuesday morning along Magadi Road, paralyzing transport to Ongata Rongai. The police were at the institution this morning trying
Campus Vibe
Makerere University still closed Hailed as one of the most prestigious varsities in the continent Makerere University, remains closed following student and staff strikes on campus. Ugandan President last week
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!