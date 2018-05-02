Newspaper summaries – May 2, 2018

Daily Nation

Atwoli plea to give Uhuru soft landing met with criticism

A daring suggestion on Tuesday by trade unionist Francis Atwoli to extend President Uhuru Kenyatta’s role after the end of his fixed 10-year term “because he is young” was met with indignation by a section of Kenyans, who termed it “warped” and the brainchild of “hardliners” within and around State House.Mr Atwoli said that letting President Kenyatta, who will be 60 when he retires in 2022, go without any well-defined role in his retirement will be an exercise in futility as “his base will not accept it”.

Fears of more displacements as disastrous floods continue

Crisis looms in Baringo South sub-county with more than 10,000 people at risk of being displaced from their homes as the volume of water at Lake Baringo increases at an alarming rate following the heavy rains pounding the region.The most affected is Ilchamus ward where more than 10 schools are yet to reopen for the second term after their classrooms were submerged in the rain water.

Police hunt for Shabaab recruiters in Lamu, Kilifi

Police are hunting for three people suspected to have recruited 13 youths from Kilifi and Lamu counties into the al-Shabaab terror group based in Somalia.The youths were rescued by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at Ras Kamboni in Somalia last Sunday after their parents told the police their sons had called home saying they were in trouble.On Monday, Malindi police boss Matawa Muchangi received the youths at the Malindi International Airport after landing in a police helicopter from Kiunga in Lamu following the rescue mission.

Business Daily

Treasury CS Rotich appeals excise tax judgment

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich has moved to the appeals court for orders to overturn the High Court decision that stopped use of an imported electronic system to charge excise duty on imported bottled water and other non-alcoholic drinks. Mr Rotich argues that the lower court’s decision to nullify the gazette notice that authorised use of Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS) to collect the tax would cause loss of Sh27.68 billion in tax revenues in the current financial year.

The minister, who is seeking suspension of the decision while his appeal is heard reckons that besides causing the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to miss its revenue targets, the decision amounts to a reversal of the gains made in the fight against trade in illicit tobacco and alcoholic products.

Ministry moves to stem milk glut with supply of coolers

The dairy sector is staring at a possible glut following the rising levels of production, prompting the government to start supplying coolers to cut losses. The Ministry of Agriculture said it will supply milk coolers to co-operative societies in the counties. Deputy director of Livestock Production Abraham Biwott said that the ongoing rains had significantly increased milk production and this was likely to result in oversupply that might see processors overwhelmed.

NSSF seeks tenant for Hazina after Nakumatt eviction

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is now letting space at the controversial multibillion-shilling Hazina Trade Centre weeks after troubled Nakumatt Holdings was thrown out of the premises.NSSF said in a notice that 40,000 square feet of space will be available for leasing to a retail operator at Nairobi’s premium location with access to four-level underground basement parking bays for 480 motor vehicles.

The Star

Elgeyo Marakwet county is broke – governor Tolgos

Elgeyo Marakwet did not take part in last week’s devolution conference in Kakamega because we are broke, Governor Alex Tolgos has said.Tolgos skipped the conference. He did not pay the Sh20 million participation fee to enable the county executive and the MCAs to attend the conference.The governor said the county had no cash to attend the three-day forum opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta and closed by Deputy President William Ruto.

Homa Bay students get Sh10m kitty

The National Government Affirmative Action has disbursed Sh10 million bursary funds to about 1,400 students in Homa Bay county.The funds were channelled through the office of the Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga.Speaking at the distribution of cheques, Wanga said out of those who received the money, 1,200 are secondary school students, while 200 students will join vocational training centres.

Tilapia at risk of extinction due to overfishing – report

Your favourite Lake Victoria tilapia could disappear from your dinner menu forever, thanks to overfishing and pollution.The latest survey indicates 76 per cent of species in the lake are threatened with extinction.The report shows delicacies like tilapia varieties, crabs, shrimps, dragonflies and indigenous aquatic plants could be gone in the near future because of attack from hostile organisms.Pollution from industrial and agricultural sources, over-harvesting and land clearance are among the primary threats to biodiversity in this region.

The Standard

Speaker Muturi to lead Kenyan MPs to Middle East

The Speaker of the National Assembly will this week lead a delegation to Saudi Arabia. The MPS will visit the Consultative Assembly of the kingdom, referred to as Majlis Ash-Shura. The assembly is the formal advisory body of the kingdom. Yesterday, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said Minority Leader John Mbadi and 11 other MPs from various committees would accompany Speaker Justin Muturi.

MP drafting bill to make it mandatory for state to issue titles to public land

An MP is drafting a bill which, if enacted, will make it mandatory for the Government to issue title deeds to all public institutions. Ruiru MP Ng’ang’a King’ara said the bill would force the Government to issue title deeds to schools, hospitals, markets and other public institutions. The MP was speaking in Ruiru town yesterday, when he issued bursaries worth Sh26 million to 7,700 students.

Orengo: Mudavadi on wrong side of history

Senate Minority leader James Orengo has told National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula that they risk being left behind in the new political dispensation being crafted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga. Mr Orengo asked the two leaders to swallow their pride and support the unity agenda occassioned by the handshake between Uhuru and Raila. Speaking in Yala Catholic Church, Gem Sub-County on Sunday evening, Orengo claimed that the two had always been caught on the wrong side of history every time Kenya holds a constitutional debate.