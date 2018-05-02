News headlines

News highlights

Authorities intensify search for al Shabaab recruiters

Authorities in Kilifi are looking for three al Shabaab recruiters who are behind a syndicate luring youths to join the terror gang in Somalia. The suspected recruiters include Mohamed Ali, Abdalla Shekue and Yusuf Ali, who allegedly coordinated a plan to recruit 13 youths unknowingly to join the al Shabaab in Somalia.The thirteen recruits including 11 from Magarini Sub County and two from Lamu were rescued by Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) in Somalia after spending one month in the war tone country. They were flown to Malindi from Kiunga at the Kenya Somali border on Monday evening and have so far united with their families.

Nairobi Senator says Uhuru-Raila unity team needs to incorporate the country’s youth

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA Party leader Raila Odinga should include Kenya’s youth in their unity deal committee, Nairobi Senator Johnston Sakaja has said. Speaking at this year’s Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Sakaja noted that the 14-member team unveiled recently did not have representation from the youth.

Flooding threatens health and safety of thousands in Malindi, says area MP

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has warned that heavy rains in the region threaten the health, safety and well-being of constituents. So far, 6,000 Kilifi residents have been affected by flooding. This comes after rives in the area overflowed, flooding parts of Tana River and Kilifi. KenGen reportedly started releasing water from Seven Forks hydroelectric dams downstream last week, worsening the situation. Speaking from London where she is on a three-week official trip, Jumwa promised more aid to flood victims in Magarini and her constituency.

Business highlights

Airports see increase in passenger numbers

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has noted that the number of international passengers in transit at the country’s airports increase by 3.5% from 9.8 million in 2016 to 10.1 million last year. At JKIA, Kenya’s busiest airfield, passenger numbers increased by 2.7% from 1.2 million in 2016 to 1.25 million last year. The book keeper stated that Kenya’s major airports recorded an increase on the number of passengers who used different ports in the period under review.

Cooking gas prices hit 22-month high

Cooking gas prices have shot to t heir highest level in 22-months, returning to levels seen before the government removed value added tax (VAT) on the clean fuel. Reports shows that the cost of refilling a 13-kilogramme gas cylinder rose to an average of Ksh2,172 last month, up from Ksh2,083 in April last year. April’s cost is the highest since June 2016, when the Treasury scrapped VAT on gas to cut costs and boost uptake among poor households who rely on kerosene and charcoal for cooking.

Sugar cane shortage threatens livelihoods of millers in Migori and Kisumu

An acute sugarcane shortage is threatening the livelihoods of sugar millers in Migori and Kisumu Counties, who say they are on the brink of closure. Sony Sugar, Chemelil, Muhoroni and Miwani are currently milling below their installed capacity, raising fears of a possible sugar shortage in the country. The millers have blamed the prevailing cane shortage cane poaching by rival companies.

Sports highlights

Gor Mahia to play Hull City on May 13

AFC Leopards lost to Gor Mahia 5-4 on post-match penalties, which saw K’Ogalo book a date with English Championship side Hull City in a friendly match on May 13 in Nairobi.The game had been tied at 0-0 in regular time and headed straight to penalties. The first five ended 4-4 after Gor substitute keeper, Shabaan Odhoji had saved from Whyvonne Isuza while Jack Tuyisenge saw his penalty go high over.

Real Madrid edge thriller against Bayern to reach third successive final

Reigning European champions Real Madrid have reached their third successive Champions League final as they edge past Bayern Munich. Karim BenzemaReigning European champions Real Madrid reached their third successive Champions League final as they edged out Bayern Munich in a thrilling semi-final second leg.Trailing 2-1 after the first leg in Germany, Bayern needed a win at the Bernabeu to reach the final but it finished 2-2 as Real clinched a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he misses Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits he is missing Manchester United and his former manager Jose Mourinho.In an emotional video posted on United’s official Twitter page, the striker addressed his old club as they met for their end of season awards on Tuesday.United agreed to the mutual termination of Ibrahimovic’s contract in March, before the 36-year-old signed for MLS side LA Galaxy.