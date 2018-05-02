Evening news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru urges lawmakers to protect whistleblowers

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the Judiciary not to entertain frivolous law suits and called on legislators to pass robust laws protecting whistle blowers in public institutions. The Head of state made the call as he delivered his State of the Nation address in Nairobi earlier today.

Over 70 schools fail to open due to flooding

Over 70 schools have not opened due to floods in Tana River County.According to the Coast regional police commandant Noah Mwavinda, the learning institutions were marooned by raging floods that have displaced thousands of families.He stated that security agents are working closely with other agencies to assist in evacuation and supplying relief food to the affected residents.

EU pledges support for Kenya unity deal

The European Union will support the unity and development deal by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Speaking on Wednesday when he met ambassador Stefano-Antonio Dejak, Raila said that the two discussed areas of common interest. He added that the EU would support the country’s Building Bridges Initiative.

Business highlights

Nairobi software testing centre to create 1,000 jobs

The first Microsoft Software Testing Center has been launched in Nairobi at a cost of 1 million USD.The Centre has been launched through a partnership with Techno Brain, making the Centre the first in Africa and the fourth in the world.The other outsourced software applications testing centres are in China, Poland and India.Techno Brain’s Group CEO Manoj Shanker says the Centre is expected to employ about a 1,000 Kenyans in the next 3-4 years, especially engineers.

Crown Paints posts FY 2017 pretax profit Of Ksh 398 million



Crown Paints has posted a profit before tax of Ksh398.1 million for the FY ended December 2017 versus ksh272 million a year ago. The company reported a FY revenue of Ksh7.35 billion versus Ksh7.35 billion a year ago. The firm’s board recommended final dividend of Ksh0.60 per share.

Land shortages drive conflict over Kenya’s wetlands

Land and water-related conflicts are flaring up across Kenya, amid drought, population growth and high unemployment. Climate change is worsening tensions, as erratic rains push farmers and herders deeper into poverty. Clashes over land are common across east Africa’s biggest economy, from Sengwer and Ogiek hunter gatherers fighting to return to their ancestral forests to coastal squatters trying to hold on to land that has been sold to developers.

Gun battles between herders in Kenya’s arid north over access to grazing and water is linked to communal ownership, said Kamau Ngugi, head of the Nairobi-based National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders, which supports land rights activists.

Sports highlights

Newcastle confirms club is still for sale

Newcastle United have confirmed the club is still for sale and that contract talks with manager Rafa Benitez are “ongoing”.Owner Mike Ashley put the Magpies up for sale in October after 10 years in charge of the Premier League club.

Southampton sset sights on Celtic star Tom Rogic

Southampton are eyeing a summer swoop for Celtic playmaker Tom Rogic – but any deal is dependent on the Saints securing their Premier League status.The South Coast side sent Ross Wilson, their director of recruitment, to watch Rogic in action during last weekend’s Old Firm derby, report the Daily Record. Rogic starred as Celtic beat Rangers 5-0 at Parkhead to clinch their seventh consecutive title.Southampton will be hopeful a cut-price deal can be agreed with Rogic entering the final year of his contract with Celtic.

Chelsea likely to sign PSG’s Edinson Cavani

Chelsea reportedly want Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain, who could be forced to sell to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. Uruguay forward Cavani, 31, is Ligue 1’s top scorer with 27 goals and PSG’s all-time top scorer with 115.He signed for the French giants in 2013 from Napoli