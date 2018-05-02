Business highlights – May 2, 2018

Airports see increase in passenger numbers

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has noted that the number of international passengers in transit at the country’s airports increase by 3.5% from 9.8 million in 2016 to 10.1 million last year. At JKIA, Kenya’s busiest airfield, passenger numbers increased by 2.7% from 1.2 million in 2016 to 1.25 million last year. The book keeper stated that Kenya’s major airports recorded an increase on the number of passengers who used different ports in the period under review.

Cooking gas prices hit 22-month high

Cooking gas prices have shot to t heir highest level in 22-months, returning to levels seen before the government removed value added tax (VAT) on the clean fuel. Reports shows that the cost of refilling a 13-kilogramme gas cylinder rose to an average of Ksh2,172 last month, up from Ksh2,083 in April last year. April’s cost is the highest since June 2016, when the Treasury scrapped VAT on gas to cut costs and boost uptake among poor households who rely on kerosene and charcoal for cooking.

Sugar cane shortage threatens livelihoods of millers in Migori and Kisumu

An acute sugarcane shortage is threatening the livelihoods of sugar millers in Migori and Kisumu Counties, who say they are on the brink of closure. Sony Sugar, Chemelil, Muhoroni and Miwani are currently milling below their installed capacity, raising fears of a possible sugar shortage in the country. The millers have blamed the prevailing cane shortage cane poaching by rival companies.