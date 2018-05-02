Afternoon news highlights

News highlights

US Ambassador to Kenya speaks out about police misconduct

Outgoing US Ambassador Robert Godec says to ensure police don’t infringe on people’s rights, complaints should be thoroughly and independently investigated and those found culpable brought to book.“Human rights abuses, to include by the police, occur in all countries, including the United States. What is important is that when there is a report of police abuse, it be thoroughly and independently investigated.And when law enforcement officers, and as appropriate even superiors, have perpetrated a crime, they should face justice,” he said.The Ambassador was speaking at an event organized by the Independent Police Oversight Authority to launch “IPOAcloud CONNECT,” a Ksh650 million complaint management system funded by the US.

Makueni Governor seeks Ksh1 billion for flood recovery efforts

Governor Kivutha Kibwana says the Makueni County government will require Ksh1 billion to recover from the effects of floods which left 17 dead. Kibwana was speaking at a meeting with Makueni leaders to strategise how to handle emergency responses.Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr was part of the consultations held with a view to ending further loss of lives and destruction of properties.

Nyeri Woman Rep calls for reforms to eliminate redundant government posts

Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami is calling for an overhaul of redundant government posts. Mukami has called for a review of duplicate roles played by county and national government administrators.The MP said there is no need to have deputy county commissioners and sub-county administrators at the various devolved units. She noted that the same applies in wards where there are ward administrators, chiefs, and their assistants who perform the same roles.

Business highlights

Carrefour signs deal with Village Market to diversify franchise

Carrefour franchise holder, Majid Al Futtaim, has signed a deal with the management of Village Market that will see the opening of the first Carrefour Market in Kenya, by the end of the year.A Carrefour Market store operates with a different format compared to a hypermarket, with a larger focus on stocking a wide range of food items over non-food items. A Carrefour Market, however, stocks small electrical appliances.Franck Moreau, Country Manager, at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail Kenya said Carrefour Market is an approach that allows the retailer to serve customers by offering them a store that caters to their everyday shopping needs.

Kenya Power denies accusations of inflating customers’ bills

Kenya Power has denied recent accusations stating that the utility firm overcharges its customers. Speaking on Tuesday, company MD Ken Tarus said the firm has procured the services of 15 competitively procured agents to assist in the collection of the revenue. Kenya Power currently controls 65% of the revenue generated from the sale of prepaid tokens but they aim at achieving 100% control.

The world is ready to listen to Africa’s stories, says MultiChoice

Africa has the opportunity to not only tell stories that inform African audiences, but put the continent in a position to take African stories to the world. According to the CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice, Yolisa Phahle, Africa has the ability to reach audiences at a global level.She pointed at the success of companies like Iroko TV, artists like Davido, actresses like Lupita Nyong’o and the movie Black Panther as confirmation that the world is ready to consume African stories, celebrate African culture and embrace African languages.

Sports highlights

New Rugby Africa Gold Cup Perpetual Trophy to be unveiled in Brussels on May 8

The New Rugby Africa Gold Cup perpetual trophy – a Rugby World Cup qualifier – will be unveiled during the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Congress in Brussels on May 8, 2018.The 2018 edition of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup (June – August 2018) will be played by the national teams of Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Tunisia.The winners of the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup will go to Rugby World Cup 2019 as Africa 1 and play New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and the Repechage Winner in Pool B.

Disguised women sneak into Iranian football match

Several Iranian women have caught people’s attention by revealing the lengths they go to to attend a football match.Donning beards and wigs, they disguised themselves as men so they could watch their team, Persepolis, play rivals Sepidrood at the Azadi stadium in Tehran last Friday. Although there’s no official ban on women going to sporting events in Iran, it is rare for them to attend as they are often refused entry. Prior to the Islamic revolution of 1979, women were allowed to attend sporting events.

Former Man City boss Roberto Mancini in talks to become Italy Manager

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is in talks to become the new Italy Manager. The 53-year-old former Italy forward is currently at Russian side Zenit St Petersburg. He would succeed Giampiero Ventura, who was sacked in November after Italy failed to reach the World Cup, with Under-21 boss Luigi di Biagio put in temporary charge.