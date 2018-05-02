Afternoon business highlights – May 2, 2018

Carrefour signs deal with Village Market to diversify franchise

Carrefour franchise holder, Majid Al Futtaim, has signed a deal with the management of Village Market that will see the opening of the first Carrefour Market in Kenya, by the end of the year.A Carrefour Market store operates with a different format compared to a hypermarket, with a larger focus on stocking a wide range of food items over non-food items. A Carrefour Market, however, stocks small electrical appliances.Franck Moreau, Country Manager, at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail Kenya said Carrefour Market is an approach that allows the retailer to serve customers by offering them a store that caters to their everyday shopping needs.

Kenya Power denies accusations of inflating customers’ bills

Kenya Power has denied recent accusations stating that the utility firm overcharges its customers. Speaking on Tuesday, company MD Ken Tarus said the firm has procured the services of 15 competitively procured agents to assist in the collection of the revenue. Kenya Power currently controls 65% of the revenue generated from the sale of prepaid tokens but they aim at achieving 100% control.

The world is ready to listen to Africa’s stories, says MultiChoice

Africa has the opportunity to not only tell stories that inform African audiences, but put the continent in a position to take African stories to the world. According to the CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice, Yolisa Phahle, Africa has the ability to reach audiences at a global level.She pointed at the success of companies like Iroko TV, artists like Davido, actresses like Lupita Nyong’o and the movie Black Panther as confirmation that the world is ready to consume African stories, celebrate African culture and embrace African languages.