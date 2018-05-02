Afternoon sports highlights – May 2, 2018

New Rugby Africa Gold Cup Perpetual Trophy to be unveiled in Brussels on May 8

The New Rugby Africa Gold Cup perpetual trophy – a Rugby World Cup qualifier – will be unveiled during the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Congress in Brussels on May 8, 2018.The 2018 edition of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup (June – August 2018) will be played by the national teams of Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Tunisia.The winners of the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup will go to Rugby World Cup 2019 as Africa 1 and play New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and the Repechage Winner in Pool B.

Disguised women sneak into Iranian football match

Several Iranian women have caught people’s attention by revealing the lengths they go to to attend a football match. Donning beards and wigs, they disguised themselves as men so they could watch their team, Persepolis, play rivals Sepidrood at the Azadi stadium in Tehran last Friday. Although there’s no official ban on women going to sporting events in Iran, it is rare for them to attend as they are often refused entry. Prior to the Islamic revolution of 1979, women were allowed to attend sporting events.

Former Man City boss Roberto Mancini in talks to become Italy Manager

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is in talks to become the new Italy Manager. The 53-year-old former Italy forward is currently at Russian side Zenit St Petersburg. He would succeed Giampiero Ventura, who was sacked in November after Italy failed to reach the World Cup, with Under-21 boss Luigi di Biagio put in temporary charge.