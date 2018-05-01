Sports highlights – May 1, 2018

Nakumatt FC downplay relegation fears
Nakumatt FC head coach Anthony Mwangi is not worried about the club’s future in the Kenyan Premier League despite a run of 10 winless matches that culminated in their 2-1 home loss at the hands of Bandari FC on Sunday.Nakumatt sit at the foot of the standings with a paltry seven points off 13 matches having won only once this season, beating Nzoia Sugar by a solitary goal in Bungoma on February 17.
Liverpool great Sadio Mane may return for Champions League second leg
Liverpool are without four first team-players for their Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma.Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a season-ending knee injury in their 5-2 home win last Tuesday.He joins Adam Lallana, Emre Can and Joel Matip as those unavailable to Manager Jurgen Klopp but Sadio Mane may feature after recovering from a knock.
Tottenham star Harry Kane ready for World Cup, says Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane will be 100% ready both physically and mentally for England’s World Cup campaign.Kane scored the second goal in Spurs’ 2-0 win over Watford at Wembley in front of England boss Gareth Southgate to help boost Tottenham’s chances of securing a top-four finish.An ankle injury had affected Kane in recent weeks but Pochettino believes he will be firing on all cylinders by the time the Three Lions begin their World Cup campaign in Russia against Tunisia on June 18.
