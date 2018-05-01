Newspaper summaries – May 1, 2018

Daily Nation

KDF rescues 13 Al Shabaab recruits

he Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) rescued 13 youth who had been recruited by Somalia-based terrorist group Al-Shabaab.The youth of ages between 18-34 were rescued while in Ras Kamboni, Somalia, on April 29 following statements their parents recorded with police.The youth were on Monday flown to Malindi, Kilifi County, from Kiunga where they were received by Malindi OCPD Matawa Muchangi.

Police reveal status of crime in Kenya

The National Police Service has recorded a drop in the number of offences committed by officers, road fatalities and homicides.According to the Quarterly Crime Report covering January to April this year, robberies, trafficking of lethal drugs, offences against morality and offences against persons recorded an increase compared to the same period last year.The Police received an increase of 1,448 crime cases between January and March, marking a seven per cent rise from the 19,815 incidents reported to the police last year.

William Ruto ropes in Musalia, Wetang’ula to oppose law change

Deputy President William Ruto has stealthily roped in Mr Musalia Mudavadi and Mr Moses Wetang’ula in his bid to oppose constitutional changes backed by ODM leader Raila Odinga, in what appears like an early start to the 2022 presidential campaigns.In the middle is President Uhuru Kenyatta, who risks losing either his new-found friend, Mr Odinga, or his deputy, whose eyes are fixed on the top prize.Through emissaries, the DP has won the support of Mr Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya’s Wetang’ula to oppose Mr Odinga’s proposal of a three-tier government with 14 regions to oversee resource distribution in the 47 counties.

The Standard

Labour CS defends move to amend law on workers’ rights

Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has defended proposed amendments to workers’ rights, saying they are necessary. The proposed changes include a requirement that emergency services are not grounded entirely during work boycotts and extension of a notice to strike to allow ample time to resolve disputes. Mr Yattani said in coming up with the changes, the Government was only protecting citizens and they (proposals) should not be seen as an infringement of workers’ rights.

Heavy rains disrupt schools’ re-opening for second term

Heavy flooding disrupted the beginning of the second term in many schools across the country. In Kisumu County, at least half of the 99 primary schools in Nyando constituency may not re-open as scheduled. MP Jared Okello Monday said 48 primary and 21 secondary schools have been either been submerged or cut off from the rest of the constituency.

ODM leaders propose disbanding county assemblies

The Orange Democratic Movement is pushing for the creation of regional assemblies to replace those in counties. The party’s chairman, John Mbadi, said county assemblies as currently constituted have had little impact in legislation and playing their oversight roles effectively. He said that despite the best efforts by the national government to fund them, the economic gap between rich and poor counties continued to widen.

The Star

Estranged fraudster exposes land racket

The mystery of the ownership of the Ruaraka schools land has deepened after a former associate of the controversial claimant unleashed a dossierexposing numerous multi-billion land frauds.In an explosive dossier, Meshack Onyango Dehay, a former ally of the man at the centre of the disputed Ruaraka land Francis Mburu Mungai reveals an intricate web of schemes to siphon the public of billions in fraudulent compensation schemes.In his 42-paged personal statement sent to investigating agencies, the man denounced by Mburu as an extortionist turns into a whistle-blower and lays bare mind-boggling documentary evidence of rackets being played out by land sharks.

Cops foil 332 narcotics smuggling cases at ports

Police detected 332 cases of drug trafficking between January and March, when 21,263 crimes were reported.National Police Service spokesman Charles Owino yesterday said the drug trafficking cases were detected at airports, ports and other entry points. The reported criminal cases increased by 1,448 (seven per cent) from 19,815 in the same period last year.Crimes involving police officers were only 12 and there was no kidnap case reported during the period.

Safeguard human rights, Godec to security officers

Outgoing US Ambassador Robert Godec yesterday urged Kenyan security forces to safeguard human rights and life by using maximum restraint when dealing with the public.He said human rights abuses by police are not limited to Kenya but exist everywhere, including in the United States. He spoke during the launch of a Sh650 million US-funded public complaints platform.The event was organised by the Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa).

Business Daily

London expo set to showcase Kenyan premium tea

A UK-based company specialising in selling premium Kenyan tea is exhibiting at the prestigious European Coffee Expo in London this month (May 22 to 23) in an effort to showcase a product that has been declining in price over the past year.Currently, Kenya is ranked third behind China and India in tea production. It remains one of the top foreign exchange earners for Kenya, alongside tourism, horticulture, and coffee.Kenya Tea says it will be “showcasing” its latest premium loose teas and tea bags as well as its new premium grade 100 per cent Arabica green coffee beans at the London expo which is says are “all ethically sourced and imported directly from renowned cooperatives and plantations in Kenya.”

Launch of cash for the elderly scheme put off again

Payment of Sh2,000 monthly to senior citizens aged 70 and above has been delayed once again after the government extended the registration period.The registration, meant to end last Thursday, has been extended to May 4 due to ongoing rains, delaying the rollout of the social scheme that will cost taxpayers Sh30 billion annually. The cash transfer that comes with a free medical cover through the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) was initially set to start in March.

KMA faces audit queries on staff training abroad

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) is on the spot for irregular payments to directors, overseas training and illegal recruitment of employees at a cost of Sh303 million in the year to June 2017.Auditor-General Edward Ouko said the KMA management spent Sh23.7 million on a number of staff trainings abroad for courses that were locally available.