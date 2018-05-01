News headlines

News highlights

Former Presidential candidate urges Parliament to remove Chebukati from office

Fprmer Presidential candidate, Peter Gichira is now seeking to oust the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Wafula Chebukati through Parliament accusing him of violating the Constitution.In his petition, Gichira who is a former Presidential candidate contends that Chebukati grossly violated Article 47 of the Constitution by refusing, in his capacity as the Returning Officer of the 8th August, 2017 Presidential Election, to allow him to submit his list of nomination signatures.He state that the Chairperson further rejected his documents and failed to give him reasons for the same.

Crime rate increases by 7%, police confirm

The number of crimes reported to police between January and March this year has increased by 7% to 21,263, from 19,815 in 2017, according to the latest quarterly crime report released by the Inspector General of Police.The National Police Service puts offences committed against persons as the leading type of crime reported with 339 cases followed possession of dangerous drugs on 332 cases, and cases of stealing at 214 cases.

Nakuru Governor slams politicians for debating 2022 elections instead of focussing on development

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has said the ongoing succession debate is driving the country into an election mood at the expense of development.In a statement, Governor Kinyanjui said leaders should focus their attention and energy to addressing challenges facing Kenyans.He said poverty, massive flooding and unemployment continue to dim the lives of Kenyans people yet they are not topical issues given priority.hlights

Business highlights

Buildexpo Africa slated for Thursday

The largest construction expo in Kenya is scheduled for this weekend and has attracted exhibitors from more than 40 countries.The expo dubbed Buildexpo Africa will be held from May 3 to 5 at the Kenyatta International Convention Center with top industry professionals such as builders, developers, architects, consultants, engineers, manufacturers, importers and distributors showcasing their latest products.The expo which is in its 21st edition comes at a time the government is focusing on the Big Four Agenda that includes affordable housing and Manufacturing.

Heritage Insurance posts Ksh577 million profit

Heritage Insurance Company Kenya Limited has announced an after-tax profit of Ksh577 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.This is an increase of 15.8% compared to Ksh498 million reported at the end of 2016. Heritage Insurance Chairman Peter Gethi said the performance was achieved as a result of encouraging innovation, prudent management procedures, increased efficiency, accountability and cost-cutting measures implemented during the year.

Inflation drops to 3.73% in April

Kenya’s year-on-year inflation dropped to 3.73% in April from 4.18% last month, the statistics office said on Monday.The rate, which fell to its lowest level since January 2013, has been low in recent months mainly due to improved food production on the back of good rains and a strengthening of the shilling currency against the dollar.Policymakers cut the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points last month, saying inflation was well anchored.

Sports highlights

Nakumatt FC downplay relegation fears

Nakumatt FC head coach Anthony Mwangi is not worried about the club’s future in the Kenyan Premier League despite a run of 10 winless matches that culminated in their 2-1 home loss at the hands of Bandari FC on Sunday.Nakumatt sit at the foot of the standings with a paltry seven points off 13 matches having won only once this season, beating Nzoia Sugar by a solitary goal in Bungoma on February 17.

Liverpool great Sadio Mane may return for Champions League second leg

Liverpool are without four first team-players for their Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma.Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a season-ending knee injury in their 5-2 home win last Tuesday.He joins Adam Lallana, Emre Can and Joel Matip as those unavailable to Manager Jurgen Klopp but Sadio Mane may feature after recovering from a knock.

Tottenham star Harry Kane ready for World Cup, says Manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane will be 100% ready both physically and mentally for England’s World Cup campaign.Kane scored the second goal in Spurs’ 2-0 win over Watford at Wembley in front of England boss Gareth Southgate to help boost Tottenham’s chances of securing a top-four finish.An ankle injury had affected Kane in recent weeks but Pochettino believes he will be firing on all cylinders by the time the Three Lions begin their World Cup campaign in Russia against Tunisia on June 18.