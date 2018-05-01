Evening news headlines

News highlights

TUK Senate orders lecturers to return to work on Wednesday

The Technical University of Kenya (TUK) Senate has ordered a resumption of academic activities at the institution beginning Wednesday following normalization of operations. In a memo to all staff members and students, Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration, Planning, and Infrastructure, Prof Joseph Kiplang’at on Monday said all staff participating in the ongoing national lecturers’ strike had signed commitment forms indicating their willingness to resume teaching.

Teachers Union urges defiant Sossion to accept his suspension

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Acting Secretary General Hesbon Otieno has asserted that he is the spokesman of the giant teachers union. This comes after the union’s National Executive Council passed a resolution to suspend Wilson Sossion for being dishonest and failing to execute decisions passed by the NEC.Otieno who was flanked by members of the NEC said he will present the teachers case during Wednesday’s meeting with the Teachers Service Commission.

Raila calls an end to his ‘Resist’ movement

National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga has announced the end of the opposition party’s civil disobedience and product boycott movement. The call to action was imposed last year on several companies after the disputed October 26 repeat elections. Speaking during this year’s labour day celebrations at Uhuru Park, Raila said he had forgiven Bidco, Safaricom, Brookside and Hako industries.

Business highlights

Government announces 5% increase in minimum wage

The government has announced a five per cent increment in the minimum wage to cushion workers against inflation.The increment was announced by Cabinet Secretary in charge of Labour and Social Protection, Ukur Yattani, who read President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech at an event to mark this year’s Labour Day at Uhuru Park on Tuesday. Yattani, however, noted significant losses in manpower hours numbering to 100 million owing to numerous work boycotts last year. He urged stakeholders in to adopt a more consultative approach to avoid similar occurrences going forward.

West Kenya Sugar takes Busia Sugar to court over licensing suspension

Sugar miller, West Kenya obtained a court order from Nairobi High Court suspending the process initiated by the Agricultural and Food Authority calling for public views on licensing of Busia Sugar Industries. West Kenya claimed that Busia Sugar had not obtained a new environment impact assessment licence after the previous one was suspended by the High Court in 2016.

MPs approve land ownership regulations

Parliament has approved regulations to seven land laws as directed by the High Court, which had ruled that without the guidelines, more than 3 million land ownership documents issued since 2013 were invalid. Last week, the National Assembly wrote to the Ministry of Lands informing it that the laws had been approved by the Committee on Delegated Legislation that sat on April 13.

Sports highlights

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino ‘won’t be the last to commit’ to club, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Roberto Firmino will not be the last player to commit his long-term future to the club. Firmino agreed an improved five-year contract on Sunday as Klopp looks to tie down his major stars.

Police meet in Rome ahead of Champions League semi-final

Police officer from Liverpool and Rome are locked in back-to-back meetings as they bid to ensure the safety of Liverpool supporters ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg. Chief Supt. Dave Charnock and his team have travelled to the Italian capital amid increased fears of trouble following an attack by Roma fans outside Anfield last week which left a Liverpool fan, Sean Cox, in a critical condition.

Liverpool confident of Zeljko Buvac’s return despite reports of disagreement

Liverpool insist assistant manager Zeljko Buvac will return to his role alongside Jurgen Klopp at Anfield – despite reports the pair have fallen out. Buvac, nicknamed ‘the Brain’ by Klopp, has temporarily left his role as Liverpool’s assistant manager for personal reasons.