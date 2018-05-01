Eco-Friendly Rentals in Australia for the Labor Holiday

Surrounded by the Indian and Pacific oceans, Australia is a top international tourist destination known for its beaches, Badlands, vast desert wilderness, and unique animals like the duck-billed platypuses and the kangaroos. It is an exciting country to visit, particularly for Kenyans who seem to share symbiotic relationships with Australians. Whether for study purposes or travel reasons, we tend to be attracted to this country reportedly among the best in the world with some of its cities among the top 10 most livable in the world according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Survey. Speaking of which, we can’t fail to proudly acknowledge our own Kenyan-born Australian Senator Lucy Muringo Gichuhi, who has over and over assured of the country’s hospitality. So, looking for a Labor Holiday Getaway in Australia while keeping it environmentally friendly? Here are some of the best eco-rentals for your stay. Happy Holidays!

Rustic Cabin near Sunshine Coast

Looking to escape and disconnect from the hustle and bustle of it all? This beautiful rustic cabin located near Australia’s Sunshine Coast is perfectly ideal for any eco-friendly glamping getaway. It is built in the heart of the rainforest, right next to a clear creek on a 50-acre property. The cabin provides a wonderous space within a wood shell that effortlessly melts into the surrounds of the natural environment; guaranteeing beauty, peace, and solitude all in one magical setting.

Cozy up at the warm fireplace during the winter season and enjoy an uninterrupted ambient getaway as there is no electricity, internet, or Wi-Fi on site, enabling you to leave the hurly-burly of the daily lives behind. The fridge is solar powered, and the water tank uses rain water. A wonderland of handmade furniture, as well as an eclectic collection of secondhand trinkets and treasures from the host’s travels. This and other eco-friendly amenities make it truly perfect for those who love simple living among the splendor of nature.

Eco-Friendly Dome near Byron Bay

This “off-grid” dome backs onto subtropical rainforest and national park and overlooks forests and mountains across the valley. A small solar panel system powers lights, an inverter for 240 plug in for pedestal fan, and two large coolers. An onsite futon lounge provides a relaxing space in the late afternoons. Pure rainforest spring water is gravity fed for drinking and showering. The dome is situated in Wilsons Creek, within a 75-acre certified organic mountain rainforest property.

Serene Eco-Friendly Escape in the Kangaroo Valley

This spacious and serene eco-friendly cabin escape has views of native Australian bushland and is nestled in the Kangaroo Valley of New South Wales. It can accommodate up to nine guests in the four beautifully-appointed bedrooms featuring queen and king-size beds. Guests enjoy views of the land through picturesque windows, while the outdoor bathtub and shower creates a unique opportunity to bathe under the stars. The wood-burning fireplace provides a cozy setting to cuddle in the buttery leather sofa watching your favorite movie on the TV.

The equipped kitchen comes with all the appliances and utensils guests might need to feel at home during their stay. Other amenities include a variety of indoor games, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a collection of books and magazines. There is no better spot to enjoy the surrounding landscape with a good book or glass of wine. The property also has numerous shared amenities such as a pool table, ping-pong table, and foosball table to keep guests entertained. There is a beautiful outdoor fire pit, where guests can roast s’mores and exchange stories of the day’s adventures. The cabin guarantees a relaxing experience in the serenity of the natural surroundings, while still providing modern and luxurious amenities.

Striking Eco-Cabin

One of the most beautiful things about responsible travel is feeling good about minimal carbon footprints while on vacation, but even more so from a luxurious cabin rental with so much to offer. This exotic eco-cabin in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales providing luxury accommodation, is powered by solar panels and has a waste management system in place—all to ensure that the environmental impact is as low as possible.

A spa bathtub for long soaks after hiking all around the Australian Bush; a fireplace for snuggling up to with friends, family, or a significant other; and splendid, queen-sized beds for getting a great night’s sleep to do it all over again the next day. There is also a loft area with a television to catch your favorite movie, along with an ample deck with a barbecue for grilling.

Blue Mountains Eco-Cabins

Tucked away in the tranquil Kanimbla Valley in Australia, sits two beautiful architect-designed eco-cabins. The two are separate to allow for privacy, one having two bedrooms and the other equipped with three. There is adequate access for the disabled in one of the cabins. They offer a beautiful view of the sandstone cliffs, and they’re located close to the site’s heritage shearing shed. The design of these unique Blue Mountain cabins mirrors classic bush architecture, and they feature materials from the old shearing shed.

This glamping property is designed to have a low impact on the environment while still being completely comfortable for guests. There are cut Australian hardwoods for timber, all paints and oils are organic and citrus-based, and gas is used for heating and cooking. They also have dry composting toilets and all drinking and washing water is spring-fed. There is a barbecue for families, groups, or couples to enjoy delicious meals together and indoor gas log fires for chilly evenings. Electric blankets are provided during winter.