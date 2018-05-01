Business highlights – May 1, 2018

Buildexpo Africa slated for Thursday

The largest construction expo in Kenya is scheduled for this weekend and has attracted exhibitors from more than 40 countries.The expo dubbed Buildexpo Africa will be held from May 3 to 5 at the Kenyatta International Convention Center with top industry professionals such as builders, developers, architects, consultants, engineers, manufacturers, importers and distributors showcasing their latest products.The expo which is in its 21st edition comes at a time the government is focusing on the Big Four Agenda that includes affordable housing and Manufacturing.

Heritage Insurance posts Ksh577 million profit

Heritage Insurance Company Kenya Limited has announced an after-tax profit of Ksh577 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.This is an increase of 15.8% compared to Ksh498 million reported at the end of 2016. Heritage Insurance Chairman Peter Gethi said the performance was achieved as a result of encouraging innovation, prudent management procedures, increased efficiency, accountability and cost-cutting measures implemented during the year.

Inflation drops to 3.73% in April

Kenya’s year-on-year inflation dropped to 3.73% in April from 4.18% last month, the statistics office said on Monday.The rate, which fell to its lowest level since January 2013, has been low in recent months mainly due to improved food production on the back of good rains and a strengthening of the shilling currency against the dollar.Policymakers cut the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points last month, saying inflation was well anchored.