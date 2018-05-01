Afternoon sports highlights – May 1, 2018

Mohamed Salah named FWA Footballer of the Year
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2017/18.The Egyptian becomes the first African to be given the accolade as he looks to win the Premier League Golden Boot in his first season at Anfield.Salah is the sixth player in seven seasons to complete the awards double having also been named Player of the Year by the Professional Footballers’ Association this month.
Rangers Manager steps down following 5-0 defeat by Celtic
Graeme Murty has stepped down as Rangers Manager following Sunday’s 5-0 hammering by Scottish champions Celtic.In December, the 43-year-old had been given the job until the end of the season after a spell in interim charge following Pedro Caixinha’s sacking.Rangers are in talks about appointing Liverpool youth coach Steven Gerrard for next season.
West Ham Striker Andy Carroll sent home after row with Manager David Moyes
West Ham striker Andy Carroll was sent home from training on Monday following an argument with manager David Moyes.It is understood Moyes spoke to Carroll about his conduct after he left the substitutes’ bench during Sunday’s 4-1 home defeat by Manchester City.The pair had a heated exchange before Carroll, 29, was told to go home.After Moyes made a triple substitution during the second half against City, Carroll went to the dressing room and did not return before full-time.
