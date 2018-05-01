Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Heavy rains kill at least 100, says Kenya Red Cross

The Kenya Red Cross Society estimates at least 100 have also died in the downpours since early April, a humanitarian disaster that it says needs emergency funding. Floods have blocked major roads across central and northern Kenya and coastal areas – the route from the capital Nairobi to the main port Mombasa was under water last week.Eight people were killed when mudslides destroyed their homes as they slept in the hilly central region of Murang’a on Friday night, said Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Abbas Gullet.Gullet said the military and police had deployed helicopters for rescue missions but more efforts were needed.Outbreaks of water-borne diseases were another concern across Kenya, he added.

Teachers Union suspends Wilson Sossion

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has suspended Secretary General Wilson Sossion pending an in-depth probe into his conduct.The decision was taken on Monday following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting during which 22 against two members voted in favour of a motion to have Sossion’s conduct discussed.In the interim, the top organ of the union picked one of the two KNUT Deputy Secretary Generals, Hesbon Otieno, as the Acting Secretary-General to ensure the smooth running of affairs pending the introduction of a substantive agenda in a subsequent meeting to discuss Sossion’s conduct.

Environment Ministry receives list of rogue loggers from KFS

A task-force commissioned to review forestry management following a declaration of a three-month moratorium on logging has recommended the establishment of a caretaker management team, pending the constitution of a new forests board.The task-force under the leadership of Green Belt Movement Chairperson Marion Kamau has also recommended prosecution of Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officials culpable of mismanaging forests. Kamau was speaking on Monday when she led members of the task-force in handing over their report to the Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary, Keriako Tobiko.Alongside the report, the task-force also presented an envelope containing a list of individuals believed to be key beneficiaries of illegal logging activities.

Business highlights

Deacons East Africa posts Ksh823.2 million loss

Deacons East Africa has posted an operating loss before taxation of Ksh823.2 million for the FY ended December 2017 versus a loss of Ksh385.1 million a year ago. The company reported a FY revenue of Ksh2.01 billion versus Ksh2.31 billion the previous year.

Nairobi Business Ventures reports FY 2017 loss before tax of Ksh32.8 million

Nairobi Business Ventures has posted a loss before tax of Ksh32.8 million for the FYended march 2017 versus a profit of Ksh6.3 million a year ago. The firm reported a FY 2017 revenue of Ksh46.8 million versus Ksh85.1 million a year ago.

Cairo to Cape Town road boosts cross-border economies, links Tanzania to rest of Africa

Until its completion, the Dodoma-Babati road was a critical missing link in the 10,228-kilometre Trans-Africa Highway, linking Cairo to Cape Town, connecting nine African countries from South Africa to Egypt, through Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia and Sudan.With the completion of the road, traders and travelers now conduct immigration procedures on only one side of the border, reducing time and costs. Thanks to these efforts, the volume of trade between Tanzania and the rest of Eastern and Southern Africa has risen to US $1.1 billion in 2016, a level both Adesina and Magufuli described as historic.

Sports highlights

Mohamed Salah named FWA Footballer of the Year

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2017/18.The Egyptian becomes the first African to be given the accolade as he looks to win the Premier League Golden Boot in his first season at Anfield.Salah is the sixth player in seven seasons to complete the awards double having also been named Player of the Year by the Professional Footballers’ Association this month.

Rangers Manager steps down following 5-0 defeat by Celtic

Graeme Murty has stepped down as Rangers Manager following Sunday’s 5-0 hammering by Scottish champions Celtic.In December, the 43-year-old had been given the job until the end of the season after a spell in interim charge following Pedro Caixinha’s sacking.Rangers are in talks about appointing Liverpool youth coach Steven Gerrard for next season.

West Ham Striker Andy Carroll sent home after row with Manager David Moyes

West Ham striker Andy Carroll was sent home from training on Monday following an argument with manager David Moyes.It is understood Moyes spoke to Carroll about his conduct after he left the substitutes’ bench during Sunday’s 4-1 home defeat by Manchester City.The pair had a heated exchange before Carroll, 29, was told to go home.After Moyes made a triple substitution during the second half against City, Carroll went to the dressing room and did not return before full-time.