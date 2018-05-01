Afternoon business highlights – May 1, 2018

Deacons East Africa posts Ksh823.2 million loss

Deacons East Africa has posted an operating loss before taxation of Ksh823.2 million for the FY ended December 2017 versus a loss of Ksh385.1 million a year ago. The company reported a FY revenue of Ksh2.01 billion versus Ksh2.31 billion the previous year.

Nairobi Business Ventures reports FY 2017 loss before tax of Ksh32.8 million

Nairobi Business Ventures has posted a loss before tax of Ksh32.8 million for the FYended march 2017 versus a profit of Ksh6.3 million a year ago. The firm reported a FY 2017 revenue of Ksh46.8 million versus Ksh85.1 million a year ago.

Cairo to Cape Town road boosts cross-border economies, links Tanzania to rest of Africa

Until its completion, the Dodoma-Babati Road was a critical missing link in the 10,228-kilometre Trans-Africa Highway, linking Cairo to Cape Town, connecting nine African countries from South Africa to Egypt, through Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia and Sudan.With the completion of the road, traders and travelers now conduct immigration procedures on only one side of the border, reducing time and costs. Thanks to these efforts, the volume of trade between Tanzania and the rest of Eastern and Southern Africa has risen to US $1.1 billion in 2016, a level both Adesina and Magufuli described as historic.