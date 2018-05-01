Afternoon business highlights – May 1, 2018

Deacons East Africa posts Ksh823.2 million loss
Deacons East Africa has posted an operating loss before taxation of Ksh823.2 million for the FY ended December 2017 versus a loss of Ksh385.1 million a year ago. The company reported a FY revenue of Ksh2.01 billion versus Ksh2.31 billion the previous year.
Nairobi Business Ventures reports FY 2017 loss before tax of Ksh32.8 million
Nairobi Business Ventures has posted a loss before tax of Ksh32.8 million for the FYended march 2017 versus a profit of Ksh6.3 million a year ago. The firm reported a FY 2017 revenue of Ksh46.8 million versus Ksh85.1 million a year ago.
Cairo to Cape Town road boosts cross-border economies, links Tanzania to rest of Africa
Until its completion, the Dodoma-Babati Road was a critical missing link in the 10,228-kilometre Trans-Africa Highway, linking Cairo to Cape Town, connecting nine African countries from South Africa to Egypt, through Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia and Sudan.With the completion of the road, traders and travelers now conduct immigration procedures on only one side of the border, reducing time and costs. Thanks to these efforts, the volume of trade between Tanzania and the rest of Eastern and Southern Africa has risen to US $1.1 billion in 2016, a level both Adesina and Magufuli described as historic.
You might also like
MP Moses Kuria and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama arrested over hate speech as remarks go viral on social media
Controversial Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has been arrested over alleged hate speech. Kuria was interrogated on Monday afternoon at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along
Over 18,000 households to benefit from Kiambu Last Mile project
More than 18, 290 households are set to benefit from the Last Mile Connectivity Project in Kiambu County by June 2017, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said. The Kiambu last connectivity
Ambulance driver killed, medics wounded in Garissa attack
An ambulance driver was killed and three medics seriously wounded when their vehicle hit a landmine on their way to Garissa where they were going to pick a patient. The
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!