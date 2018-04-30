Sports highlights – April 30, 2018

Kenya’s Shujaa lose 17-7 to New Zealand’s All Blacks

Kenya picked 10 points from the Singapore Sevens to move to 93 this season after losing 17-7 to Commonwealth Games Champions New Zealand in the fifth place Main Cup semi-final on Sunday. The All Blacks ran in three tries, one of which was converted while the Kenyans had only one converted try in a tough fixture at the national Stadium in Singapore. With two legs remaining this season, Kenya has a great opportunity to break the 100 point barrier and record their highest ever points tally in a season.

West Ham fall 1-4 to Man City as champions smash through 100-goal mark

Manchester City’s title-winning campaign reached new heights as a 4-1 victory at West Ham saw them smash through the 100-goal mark en route to a record-equalling 30th win. Leroy Sane opened the scoring for the visitors at the London Stadium with a deflected 13th-minute strike before a calamitous Pablo Zabaleta own goal in the 27th minute saw City become the first club in Premier League history to hit a century of goals in two seasons.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini close to new Man United deal, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says an agreement is “almost” in place for Marouane Fellaini to extend his contract at Manchester United. The 30-year-old Belgium international’s deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, meaning he is able to negotiate a free transfer away from United. Fellaini’s stoppage-time header gave United all three points against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, and Mourinho is keen to keep his match-winner at the club.