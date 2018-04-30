Newspaper summaries – April 30, 2018

Daily Nation

Faceless cartels lie in wait for the Big Four agenda projects

When the World Bank last year revealed in a report that cash-hungry slumlords and politicians had blocked modernisation of Nairobi’s Kibera slum for self-gain, most Kenyans expected the cartels would be unmasked, shamed and prosecuted. Except the report did not name the culprits, and no explanation was given for the omission. Kenya’s lords of poverty who benefit from the misfortunes of others have for long remained faceless.

As President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday gives his State of the Nation address in Parliament, he is probably aware of such dark elements on the prowl seeking to reap from projects he has lined up in his final term.

Crackdown on striking lecturers begins as scores suspended

Public universities have started cracking the whip on striking lecturers and other staff as the industrial action enters its third month on Tuesday. The University of Nairobi (UoN) has suspended 35 lecturers after they declined to return to work following Labour Court’s ruling that declared the strike illegal and unprotected last month. Technical University of Kenya (TUK) on Friday started a head count of lecturers who are teaching, and has threatened to sack those who will not report to work.

Police kill three suspected robbers in Ruiru

Police have gunned down three suspected robbers and arrested one as they allegedly robbed a cosmetics go-down in Ruiru. The Monday morning incident was confirmed by Kiambu police commander Adiel Nyange and Ruiru police commander James Ng’etich. Mr Ng’etich said his officers found an AK 47 rifle on the gang.

The Standard

Locals urged to move to safer ground as floods kill 13 more Kenyans

t least 13 people, including an infant, have been killed in separate floods related accidents, as heavy rains continue. In Tana River County, Governor Dhadho Godhana said 11 people were killed in floods. Mr Godhana yesterday revealed the identities of the victims and said power generating company KenGen had caused flooding by opening the gates of their dams at River Tana. He said the disaster had left 70 per cent of the entire population adversely affected.

Omtata: Save IEBC from MPs

Activist Okiya Omtata now wants the High Court to block Parliament from disbanding the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) following resignation of three commissioners. In a case filed last Friday, Mr Omtatah further wants IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye protected by the courts.

Ruto backers defy calls to stop 2022 debate

Jubilee leaders have openly defied calls by President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop the 2022 elections debate and drummed up support for Deputy President William Ruto. The leaders drawn from Rift Valley and Central regions expressed support for Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions. ALSO READ: Why Moi is our choice for 2022 – former MP They spoke in the presence of the DP during a fundraiser held at Ngeny in Soy Constituency, in aid of 20 local churches.

The Star

IEBC supplier sues Kalonzo, Raila, Weta and Mudavadi

The French company that supplied information technology equipment for the August 8, 2017, General Election has sued Raila Odinga and the three other NASA co-principals for defamation. The defendants include Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula. Also sued are Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, ODM communications director Philip Etale, the Nation Media Group and Radio Africa Group. Idemia Identity and Security France, formerly known as Safran Morpho, provided electronic systems that identified Kenyan voters and transmitted election results.

Tender wars could be behind IEBC battles

It was recently reported there could be infighting over tenders at the IEBC between the commission and Secretariat. This lifted the lid of what could be happening in all these state institutions that handle huge budgets. IEBC infighting has occurred after every General Election, with blame games between officials at the commission. Politicians across the divide have raised concerns about some procurement decisions, especially those involving election equipment. So if guidelines for running the IEBC are not clear, then all stakeholders should be able to make proposals so Parliament can effect them.

Handshake with Uhuru ended ethnicity – Raila

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has said he went to Jubilee to unite a country that had been polarised by ethnicity and political profiling. He attended a thanksgiving ceremony for ODM politician John Loisa at Enkorika, Kajiado Central, on Saturday. Loisa lost a ward election in Dalalekutuk. Raila said he is happy Kenyans are now united.

Business Daily

Mortein Doom steps up fight against malaria

Mortein Doom donated gift bags to new mothers at the Mbagathi Hospital as part of its partnership with the institution in the fight against malaria. The donation marked part of this year’s World Malaria Day activities and is in line with the universal theme, ‘Ready to Beat Malaria’. Mortein Doom, a brand under Kenya RB, has been involved in various vector control activities among expectant women at Pumwani Maternity Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital.

KBL strategy to stay ahead in a competitive market

In a bid to stay ahead in a competitive market, alcohol beverage company, East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) , has in the last year launched five new products. It unveiled one last week called Smirnoff Ice Green Apple. Research shows that consumers like it when manufacturers introduce new products as it gives them more product choice. The move comes as the company’s H1 of F18 released in January show that its net sales growth in Kenya experienced a -4 per cent decline with its key brands being Guinness, Tusker, Senator Keg and Smirnoff.

Broadways Bakery launches diabetes awareness campaign

Thika-based confectionery firm, Broadways Bakery is running a campaign to encourage Kenyans to eat healthy foods and lead active lives to avert lifestyle diseases. Business Development Manager Devan Shah told Marketplace that the firm had partnered with Pan African Heart Foundation where Broadways staff will visit various towns on a monthly basis to create awareness on Diabetes.