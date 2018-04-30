News headlines

News highlights

Jubilee is still united, says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto says the Jubilee Government remains united despite the recent political developments in the country. “We have no camps in Jubilee. We remain one team under President Uhuru Kenyatta,” the DP said in Nakuru. A few months after last year’s elections, a lot has changed, including President Uhuru Kenyatta mending ways with his rival Raila Odinga after a duel that threatened to tear the country apart. That culminated to what has been termed as the golden handshake between the two leaders after a lengthy meeting that resulted in an agreement on pertinent issues that need to be addressed such as insecurity, electoral reforms, and equitable distribution of resources among others.

Water Ministry to sink 2,419 boreholes countrywide

A total of 2,419 boreholes are expected to be sunk countrywide in 2017/2018 compared to 1,557 boreholes sunk the previous year, a move expected to mitigate drought. The project, which is being conducted by the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, together with the private sector, is also expected to improve access to water for households in the country. Whereas the number of boreholes drilled by the public sector declined, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics says those drilled by the private sector almost doubled in the period under review.

Raila and Uhuru appoint advisors to spearhead unity talks

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader Raila Odinga have appointed fourteen advisors to assist in uniting Kenyans under the “building bridges” initiative. They are Adams Oloo, Agnes Kavindu, Florence Omose, Mzee James Matundura, Maj Rtd John Seii and Bishop Lawi Mathiu. Others are Maison Leshomo, Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji, Morompi ole Ronkai, Bishop Peter Njenga, Rose Museo, and Zaccheaus Okoth.

Business highlights

Kenya’s MGT to receive Ksh4.8 billion from International Finance Corporation

Mombasa Gas Terminal Limited (MGT) is set to receive Ksh4.8 billion from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to construct a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal in the port of Mombasa. The aim of the project is to address issues of LPG supply and infrastructure in the Port of Mombasa to support the LPG master plan for Kenya.

School laptops budget cut by Ksh500 million

Ksh500 million that was meant to cater for the government’s school laptop project has been reallocated as Parliament moves to slash it for the second time this financial year. The reorganised expenditure plans tabled in Parliament last week indicate that the amount deducted from the digital literacy (laptop) programme will be redirected to the development of Konza project.

Millitary gets Ksh9 billion for weapons acquisition

Kenya’s military has been added Ksh9 billion for weapons acquisition, positioning the Kenyan army for a bullish entry into the global arms market following a lull that saw Uganda overtake it in arsenal spending last year. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich made the top-ups through a mini-budget that is awaiting Parliament approval.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Shujaa falls 17-7 to New Zealand’s All Blacks

Kenya picked 10 points from the Singapore Sevens to move to 93 this season after losing 17-7 to Commonwealth Games Champions New Zealand in the fifth place Main Cup semi-final on Sunday. The All Blacks ran in three tries, one of which was converted while the Kenyans had only one converted try in a tough fixture at the national Stadium in Singapore. With two legs remaining this season, Kenya has a great opportunity to break the 100 point barrier and record their highest ever points tally in a season.

West Ham fall 1-4 to Man City as champions smash through 100-goal mark

Manchester City’s title-winning campaign reached new heights as a 4-1 victory at West Ham saw them smash through the 100-goal mark en route to a record-equalling 30th win. Leroy Sane opened the scoring for the visitors at the London Stadium with a deflected 13th-minute strike before a calamitous Pablo Zabaleta own goal in the 27th minute saw City become the first club in Premier League history to hit a century of goals in two seasons.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini close to new Man United deal, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says an agreement is “almost” in place for Marouane Fellaini to extend his contract at Manchester United. The 30-year-old Belgium international’s deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, meaning he is able to negotiate a free transfer away from United. Fellaini’s stoppage-time header gave United all three points against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, and Mourinho is keen to keep his match-winner at the club.