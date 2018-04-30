IGAD commissions development of regional infrastructure master plan

The journey towards achieving the formulation of an infrastructure strategic framework, and its concomitant financing strategy, for the IGAD region started today with the signing of a contract to undertake a comprehensive study.

IGAD today appointed IPE Global Limited and Africon Universal Consulting to undertake the comprehensive study in a process financed by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) at a cost of USD3.6 Million (approximately Sh360 million). The two entities will be expected to come up with IGAD Regional Infrastructure Master Plan (IRIMP) within 18 months.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, IGAD Executive Secretary Amb. (Eng) Mahboub Maalim said the key objective of the regional infrastructure will be to enhance regional economic integration through trade, free movement of goods and persons and poverty reduction amongst IGAD Member States.

It is expected to cover the regional sub-sectors of transport, ICT, energy and trans-boundary water resources, that serves seven countries of the IGAD block boasting of a combined population of nearly 215 million – nearly a quarter of the continent’s population.

“This master plan is very important at so many levels. For instance it will help achieve economic integration and provide a platform for the achievement of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) that was recently signed by African leaders and has been ratified by 44 of the 54 African countries,” said Amb. Maalim Mahboub.

State Department of Infrastructure Principal Secretary Eng. John Mosonik commended IGAD for spearheading the process.

“Our IGAD infrastructure system today is in a sufficiently wanting state of development that it cannot be used as an indicator of what the future system should be. The region should lay greater emphasis on the development of a master plan for the transport sector, energy sector and ICT among others,” said Eng. Mosonik in a statement read on his behalf by Eng. James Kung’u, the Chief Engineer (Roads) at the State Department for Infrastructure.

Some of the regional infrastructure projects currently underway in the IGAD region includes; the Kampala-Djibouti Corridor studies, the Isiolo-Moyale and rehabilitation of the Awassa-Moyale road, the MOU between IGAD and Kenya’s LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority and the the Addis -Djibouti railway line.