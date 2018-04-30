Afternoon sports highlights – April 30, 2018

Robert Firmino agrees terms on new Liverpool contract

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has agreed terms on a new contract with the club. Firmino has played a major role in a successful season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, scoring 27 goals in 50 appearances for the Reds in the current campaign. The Brazil international moved to Anfield from German side Hoffenheim in June 2015 and has established himself as a key performer in an attacking three that also includes PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Juventus handed clear advantage following Fiorentina-Napoli clash

Napoli’s hopes of winning Serie A for the first time since 1990 suffered a setback as a big defeat at Fiorentina handed Juventus a clear advantage in the race for the title. A hat-trick by Giovanni Simeone secured the points for mid-table Fiorentina. Napoli played for 84 minutes with 10 men after defender Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for kicking Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego. Fiorentina won the day with a 3-0 victory.

Liverpool Assistant Manager takes time away from team

Liverpool Assistant Manager Zeljko Buvac will not be involved with the first team until the end of the season for personal reasons. The Reds are preparing for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma, having won last week’s first leg at Anfield 5-2. There were reports Buvac left Liverpool after a falling out with manager Jurgen Klopp..