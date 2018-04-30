Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Bungoma Deputy Governor dismisses reports over poor health

Bungoma Deputy Governor Charles Ngome has dismissed reports concerning his health two weeks ago when it was reported that he collapsed during a function in Nairobi. On April 18, County Communication Officer Tim Machi denied the reports, saying Ngome went to Nairobi Hospital for a checkup but could not leave immediately. The DG has since stated that he did not collapse. He insists that he only developed a cold that prompted a medical checkup.

Environment Ministry urges Kenyans to continue planting trees

The Ministry of Forestry and Environment’s tree planting campaign launched by the in March 7 this year, has continued to gain momentum with 2,000 tree seedlings planted on Saturday at Michuki Park located alongside Nairobi River. Speaking after officiating the planting exercise, Cabinet Secretary for Forestry and Environment Keriako Tobiko urged Kenyans to continue with the tree planting in order to conserve the country’s vital resources.

Authorities nab four suspected of killing police officer along Thika Road

Authorities have arrested four suspects following the killing of a police officer inside a bus that was carjacked last week. Martin Korir, a DCI officer based at Ruaraka police station, was shot dead in the incident on Thika road last Friday night. Korir was robbed of his Jericho pistol, serial No. 44338518, that had 10 bullets.

Business highlights

Local startup secures Ksh860 million investment for regional expansion

Africa’s Talking, a Kenya-based tech startup, has closed an $8.6 million (Ksh860 million) equity investment from the International Finance Corporation, Orange Digital Ventures and Social Capital. The Series A investment will allow Africa’s Talking to expand its footprint in the continent.

Trade unions protest amendments to labour laws

Kenya’s government is proposing miscellaneous amendments to the Labour Relations Act, for workers in healthcare, water, sanitation, electricity and telecommunication services sectors to continue reporting to work during strikes. However, Wilson Sossion, Secretary General of Trade Unions Congress of Kenya (TUC-Ke), said the proposed changes should not be put through through miscellaneous amendments. He has argued that they must go through public participation.

Tana Delta Dam project aims to reduce incidences of flooding

The University of Nairobi’s Civil Engineering Department is evaluating a proposal to build a dam in the Tana Delta for reverse-pumping of water for power generation. The team will examine the cost and value of the planned project. Once operational, dam will reduce flooding in the expansive Tana Delta while unlocking 112,000 hectares of land for irrigation. The Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (Tarda) requested the review.

Sports highlights

Robert Firmino agrees terms on new Liverpool contract

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has agreed terms on a new contract with the club. Firmino has played a major role in a successful season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, scoring 27 goals in 50 appearances for the Reds in the current campaign. The Brazil international moved to Anfield from German side Hoffenheim in June 2015 and has established himself as a key performer in an attacking three that also includes PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Juventus handed clear advantage following Fiorentina-Napoli clash

Napoli’s hopes of winning Serie A for the first time since 1990 suffered a setback as a big defeat at Fiorentina handed Juventus a clear advantage in the race for the title. A hat-trick by Giovanni Simeone secured the points for mid-table Fiorentina. Napoli played for 84 minutes with 10 men after defender Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for kicking Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego. Fiorentina won the day with a 3-0 victory.

Liverpool Assistant Manager takes time away from team

Liverpool Assistant Manager Zeljko Buvac will not be involved with the first team until the end of the season for personal reasons. The Reds are preparing for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma, having won last week’s first leg at Anfield 5-2. There were reports Buvac left Liverpool after a falling out with manager Jurgen Klopp..