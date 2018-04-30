Afternoon business highlights – April 30, 2018

Local startup secures Ksh860 million investment for regional expansion

Africa’s Talking, a Kenya-based tech startup, has closed an $8.6 million (Ksh860 million) equity investment from the International Finance Corporation, Orange Digital Ventures and Social Capital. The Series A investment will allow Africa’s Talking to expand its footprint in the continent.

Trade unions protest amendments to labour laws

Kenya’s government is proposing miscellaneous amendments to the Labour Relations Act, for workers in healthcare, water, sanitation, electricity and telecommunication services sectors to continue reporting to work during strikes. However, Wilson Sossion, Secretary General of Trade Unions Congress of Kenya (TUC-Ke), said the proposed changes should not be put through through miscellaneous amendments. He has argued that they must go through public participation.

Tana Delta Dam project aims to reduce incidences of flooding

The University of Nairobi’s Civil Engineering Department is evaluating a proposal to build a dam in the Tana Delta for reverse-pumping of water for power generation. The team will examine the cost and value of the planned project. Once operational, dam will reduce flooding in the expansive Tana Delta while unlocking 112,000 hectares of land for irrigation. The Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (Tarda) requested the review.