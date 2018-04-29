Evening news headlines

News highlights

Tuaregs killed in ‘jihadist revenge’ attacks

More than 40 members of the Tuareg community have been killed in two separate attacks by suspected jihadists in north-eastern Mali, officials say.

The attacks happened in the remote Menaka region on Thursday and Friday.

They are believed to have been carried out in revenge after Tuareg attacks on jihadist bases in recent weeks.

Much of north-eastern Mali is lawless despite a 2015 peace deal between the government and Tuareg rebels and the presence of an international force.

Tuaregs – historically nomadic Berber people – seized parts of the region, including the historic city of Timbuktu, in 2012.

But the area was later taken over by Islamist fighters linked to al-Qaeda, until they were removed in a French-led military operation in 2013.

Mali has seen four uprisings since it won independence from France in 1960.

Senator’s PHD proved fake

Nigeria’s university commission has dismissed a senator’s PhD certificate as invalid, saying the institution where he claims to have earned it is in fact an “illegal university”.

Senator Foster Ogola of Bayelsa West district in the Niger Delta region said he completed his doctoral studies at Gospel Missionary Foundation, a theological university, in 2012.

He said his PhD was on the topic of Christian leadership.

However no research paper or thesis by the senator exists online.

He says the dispute over his qualification is a politically motivated attempt to discredit him and stop him from running for office again.

The Gospel Missionary Foundation is among a number of universities due to be closed down by the National Universities Commission of Nigeria.

Somalia floods are ‘ticking time-bomb’ for disease

Aid agencies say nearly half a million people have been affected by heavy flooding in Somalia.

The Norwegian Refugee Council described the situation as a “ticking time-bomb” for the outbreak of diseases like cholera and malaria.

Many of those affected have been displaced by conflict and a four-year drought.

They live in flimsy shelters that cannot withstand rain.

Their latrines have been destroyed or filled with flood water.

In Hiran region, more than 1,000 people were displaced when a river burst its banks earlier this month.

Business highlights

Alarm raised over soaring Kenyan debt

Parliamentary Budgets Office (PBO) has raised concern over the soaring debt and decreasing development cash in the country. The office notes that interests on debts and redemptions have pushed up Kenya’s payments of debts by Sh27.6 billion, forcing Treasury to reduce development spending.

“Development spending is decreasing significantly yet borrowing has increased substantially, raising concerns that borrowed funds could be used to fund recurrent expenditure,” PBO has said in a report to MPs.

The PBO is made up of experts who advice legislators on budget issues.

UK to launch rival to Galileo satellite

The UK is considering plans to launch a satellite-navigation system as a rival to the EU’s Galileo project.

The move comes after the UK was told it would be shut out of key elements of the programme after Brexit.

The UK has spent 1.4bn euros (£1.2bn) on Galileo, which is meant to be Europe’s answer to the US GPS system.

Business Secretary Greg Clark is taking legal advice on whether the UK can reclaim the cash.

The row centres around whether the UK can continue to be trusted with the EU’s most sensitive security information after Brexit.

The UK’s armed forces were planning to use Galileo to supplement their use of the US GPS system, but press reports suggest they will now be blocked from doing so. The US retains the more accurate and robust GPS signals for its own armed forces.

Thousands march in Thai for environment

Protesters in Thailand have staged one of the country’s biggest demonstrations since the 2014 military coup as they campaign against a luxury housing development on forested land.

More than 1,000 people gathered in the northern city of Chiang Mai.

They rallied against a housing project being built for judges and officials in the foothills of a sacred mountain.

The march went ahead in defiance of a ban on public gatherings imposed by the junta, which seized power in 2014.

“Around 1,250 people took part in the protest,” Police Colonel Paisan, deputy commander of Chiang Mai Police, told Reuters news agency.

“The protesters were focused on environmental issues and not politics, and they cleaned the street afterwards.”

Sports highlights

Gerrard: Rangers confident of appointment in coming days

Rangers are confident of appointing former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard as manager in the coming days.

BBC Scotland understands talks between the club and Gerrard have gone well, with the 37-year-old believed to be keen on taking over at Ibrox.

Gerrard is a youth development coach at Anfield.

Graeme Murty, 43, has been in charge of Rangers since October following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.

Brendan Rodgers, Gerrard’s former boss at Liverpool, is currently manager of Celtic, who are attempting to win back-to-back domestic trebles.

Celtic on the brink of making history

Celtic secured their seventh consecutive Premiership title with a humiliating defeat of Old Firm rivals Rangers.

The defending champions needed to win at Celtic Park to retain their crown, and they swept the visitors aside.

Odsonne Edouard, with two, and James Forrest established a comfortable half-time lead.

Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor rounded off the scoring after the break as Celtic confirmed their dominance.

Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick made three excellent second-half saves to prevent the scoreline becoming even more galling for Rangers.

The victory leaves Celtic on the brink of the historic achievement of winning back-to-back trebles, with Motherwell their opponents in the Scottish Cup final, having already beaten the Fir Park side in the League Cup final last November.

Roma score twice against Chievo

Edin Dzeko scored twice as 10-man Roma prepared for their Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool with a comfortable victory over Chievo.

Dzeko’s volleyed finish added to Patrik Schick’s opener, but Juan Jesus conceded a penalty and was sent off after the break.

Alisson saved Roberto Inglese’s spot-kick, and Roma capitalised as Stephan El Shaarawy and Dzeko made it 4-0.

Inglese headed a consolation, but Roma moved above Lazio into third.

With three games to go, they have a four-point cushion over Inter Milan, who are outside the Champions League qualification places in fifth.

Eusebio di Francesco’s side face Liverpool in the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, needing to overturn a 5-2 first-leg deficit.

“We have to recover our physical and mental energy, leave the pitch on Wednesday knowing we’ve done all we possibly could,” said Di Francesco.