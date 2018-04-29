Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

4 dead after taking illicit brew

Four members of the same family have died after drinking poisoned muratina, a traditional brew, in Mwaniambogo village in Gatanga, Murang’a County.

The three brothers and a nephew were making merry during a house opening party but started complaining of severe stomach pains. They were rushed to the Thika Level V hospital, where they all died. The wife to the owner of the house has been taken into custody to assist with investigations.

Kalonzo defends Ngilu

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has warned Mwingi legislator Gideon Mulyungi against fights with Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu. This is in a bid to unite the Kamba community ahead of the 2022 election.

“Hon. Mulyungi calm down, I don’t want fights between you and Governor Ngilu, we have been political antagonist with Charity for a long time, but now she is the Governor of Kitui, we cannot realize any development with continuous squabbles,” said Kalonzo during a burial ceremony in Kitui county.

Kalonzo urged Ukambani leaders to work in unity, asserting that : “If we are serious about 2022, then I need peace at home, from MCA’s to Mp’s, Senator and Governor, but not spats day in day out.”

Ethiopian PM wants reduced term limits

The recently appointed Ethiopian prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, says he is taking steps to introduce a two-term limit for the post he occupies.

The constitution currently allows for unlimited terms.

This is the latest in a number of reforms promised by Mr Abiy, although a state of emergency remains in place.

His predecessor, Hailemariam Desalegn, resigned unexpectedly in February following three years of opposition protests.

Mr Abiy comes from the country’s biggest ethnic group, the Oromo, which has long complained of marginalisation.

Business highlights

Plan to ban plastic bottles stopped

The plan by environmental watchdog The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) to ban plastic bottles has been turned around days to the implementation date.

The body now says no such plans are in place, and the government has instead embarked on a scheme to encourage recycling of the bottles. The ban had been set for April 31st if manufacturers would not set up bottle collection points around the country.

Sh50 million to be used for Ruto Mombasa office

Taxpayers will bear the hefty cost of setting up an office for the deputy president in Mombasa. The National Assembly budget committee on Thursday presented details of the office, revealing that construction will commence in a few weeks.

“Treasury has allocated Sh50 million for the construction of DPs office in Mombasa,” read the details of the Supplementary Budget II tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

Oil major ExxonMobil posts profit rise

Profit at Exxon jumped 16% from the same period last year but still missed analyst expectations, despite rapidly rising crude prices.

Revenue at the Esso-owner rose 16.3% to $68.2bn, which beat analyst expectations of $66.1bn.

Oil prices are rising after years in the doldrums, which has weighed on Exxon, the largest listed oil producer in the world.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude on Friday was trading at $74.80 a barrel and this month has hit highs above $75, a price last seen in late 2014.

The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $68.16 a barrel.

ExxonMobil, one of the world’s biggest companies by market capitalisation, said weakness in its chemical and refining operations offset the boost from higher oil prices.

Sports highlights

Chelsea win at Swansea

Chelsea “kept their Champions League hopes alive” with a win at Swansea that left them two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, said manager Antonio Conte.

Cesc Fabregas’ 50th Premier League goal was enough to secure victory for the Blues, who have three matches remaining.

Tottenham play their game in hand against Watford on Monday.

“We got three points and it was very important for us if we wanted to achieve Champions League football,” Conte said.

“The situation is not in our hands, but the only way to put a bit of pressure on Tottenham is to get three points in every game.

“It won’t be easy, we know they will play against Watford. But you know very well football is not simple.

“It is not simple to win a game in this league but for sure our situation is not in our hands.”

Swansea are now only a point ahead of Southampton in the relegation zone after the Saints beat Bournemouth earlier in the day.

Juventus stun InterMilan

Serie A leaders Juventus scored twice in the last three minutes to secure a dramatic win over 10-man Inter Milan and maintain control of the title race.

With just one minute remaining, the destination of the title looked to be in Napoli’s hands, but Gonzalo Higuain headed home the winner for Juve.

He struck moments after Juan Cuadrado had levelled, as Inter overturned Douglas Costa’s opener through Mauro Icardi and an Andrea Barzagli own goal.

Juve are now four points clear.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel on pole, Lewis Hamilton second

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel beat Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to take his third consecutive pole position.

The German, nine points clear of Hamilton in the championship, was just 0.179 seconds clear of his rival around the demanding Baku street circuit.

Kimi Raikkonen was on course to snatch pole from his team-mate only to make a mistake at the final corner of his lap.

The Finn was sixth, behind Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes and the Red Bulls.