Evening news headlines

News highlights

Five dead in Muranga landslide

Five people have died after a landslide in Murang’a County following heavy rains Friday night.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has urged the residents residing near rivers and landslide-prone areas to relocate and move to higher grounds.

He has also suspended activities around quarries to avoid loss of life.

The landslide, which stretched for over a kilometre affected a tea farm where the five were residing.

Heavy rains continue to pound several parts of the country leaving a trail of destruction both on human and property.

Meanwhile, the military has been deployed to Kilifi to airlift hundreds of families marooned by floods following heavy rains there.

Several houses were submerged by the waters exposing villagers to risk as others clung to trees, leaving women, children and the elderly in extreme danger of being washed away.

The Kenyan military says it will continue to cooperate with other authorities in situations of emergency and disaster as part of its role.

The heavy rains have displaced thousands and rendered many roads impassable.

Tobiko says cleaning of Nairobi solely a County Government duty

Cabinet Secretary for Forestry and Environment Keriako Tobiko has challenged Nairobi County Government to take up the initiative of cleaning the city as it solely their mandate.

Speaking on Saturday after officiating a tree planting exercise at Michuki Park located alongside Nairobi River, the CS said it was disappointing that a lot of counties are faced with poor garbage management, but instead have resulted to engaging in blame games.

“The constitution is very clear, it devolves responsibilities of environment, waste management, water and sanitation and pollution to the County governments. So it is your responsibility for the same in Nairobi County as it is in other counties,” Tobiko said.

The CS further urged Kenyans to continue with the tree planting exercise with his ministry having launched a countrywide tree planting campaign in March this year.

According to the 2015 National Forest Policy, the current forest cover in Kenya is 6.99 per cent, which is below the requirement of 10 per cent.

Malawi’s ex-president Banda returns after four-year exile

Malawi’s former president, Joyce Banda, returned home on Saturday after four years of self-imposed exile, despite facing the threat of arrest over corruption allegations.

Banda, 68, fled the country in 2014 when she lost power after being embroiled in the so-called Cashgate scandal, in which government officials siphoned off millions of dollars of public money.

Banda — only the second woman to lead a country in Africa — arrived at Blantyre’s airport on a flight from Johannesburg around midday on Saturday, where she was greeted by hundreds of supporters of her People’s Party, said an AFP journalist at the scene.

“Mother is here, the lights should come back”, the crowd chanted.

No police were present as she left the plane.

Her spokesman Andekunye Chanthunya had earlier said she would head straight to her home at Domasi in Zomba, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) away.

Local media have reported a possible deal between President Peter Mutharika and Banda ahead of next year’s elections.

Banda founded the People’s Party (PP) in 2011 after splitting from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which is led by Mutharika.

Business highlights

Designer sorry over mistreatment of Chinese shoppers in Paris

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has apologised after claims that Chinese shoppers were mistreated at a Parisian outlet sparked a backlash.

Balenciaga and upmarket retailer Printemps apologised on Chinese social media, where news of the incident has attracted over two million comments.

A video posted online appeared to show a Chinese customer assaulted at the Balenciaga shop inside Printemps.

Its caption read: “Boycott Balenciaga [for] discriminating against Chinese.”

Balenciaga, known for its luxury shoes and handbags, is part of Kering, which also owns Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent.

Citing the video, China’s state-run Global Times claimed the incident had begun after the man’s mother scolded queue jumpers while she was waiting to enter the Balenciaga outlet.

It is common to see long lines of customers from China and other countries outside Parisian boutiques.

UK economy in weakest growth since 2012

The UK economy grew at its slowest rate since 2012 in the first quarter of the year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

GDP growth was 0.1%, down from 0.4% in the previous quarter, driven by a sharp fall in construction output and a sluggish manufacturing sector.

The ONS said the recent extreme weather had a “relatively small” impact.

The prime minister’s spokesman said the data was “clearly disappointing” but the economic fundamentals “are strong”.

He said the economy “has grown every year since 2010 and unemployment is at a 40-year low, but we are not complacent”. The government would continue with a balanced approach, he added.

Sterling fell sharply as the chances of an interest rate rise in May receded. Following the news the pound was down almost one and a half cents against the dollar at $1.3775.

Australia’s Crown casino fined for ‘blanking’ slot machines

Australia’s largest casino has been fined A$300,000 (£160,000; $225,000) for tampering with its slot machines to limit betting options.

The penalty given to Melbourne’s Crown casino is believed to be the largest of its kind issued by regulators in Australia, anti-gambling advocates say.

Regulators found that buttons had been covered up on the slot machines, known locally as poker machines or pokies.

Crown has been hit by other damaging allegations in recent times.

The Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation (VCGLR) said the casino had used “blanking plates” on 17 machines during a trial programme last year, meaning that gamblers were left with only maximum and minimum options.

Sports highlights

Diego Maradona leaves Al Fujairah after failing to secure automatic promotion

Diego Maradona has left his position as coach of Al Fujairah after they missed out on automatic promotion from the United Arab Emirates’ second division.

The 57-year-old former Argentina international and World Cup winner had been in charge since May 2017.

A 1-1 draw with Khorfakkan on Friday meant they could not finish higher than third in the table

It was Maradona’s second managerial spell in the UAE, after spending a year in charge of Al-Wasl.

He also managed the Argentina national team from 2008 to 2010.

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp ‘doesn’t understand’ how football can lead to violence

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he “doesn’t understand” how a football match can lead to people getting hurt.

Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox is in a critical condition after being injured by Roma fans before Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Klopp wore an Irish tricolour Liverbird to Friday’s news conference in support of the 53-year-old.

“It is only football. I never understood people who never understood that,” the German boss said.

“It should never have happened and it should not happen in the future. We have to do everything to make sure things like that will not happen any more.”

Two Italian men have been charged over the violence before Tuesday’s match, which Liverpool won 5-2.

Football gossip: Griezmann, Wenger, De Gea, Arteta, Lascelles, Benitez

Harry Kane: Mauricio Pochettino says FA Cup tweet ’embarrassing

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says a tweet sent from the FA Cup account mocking Harry Kane was “embarrassing”.

The tweet was posted after Manchester United’s 2-1 FA Cup semi-final victory over Spurs last weekend.

The message asked United and England defender Chris Smalling “What’s in your pocket?” and included a short clip of him replying: “Harry Kane.”

The Football Association apologised, and Pochettino said: “We need to protect our English players.”

The Argentine, who was appointed Spurs boss in 2014, added: “We need to give them belief. We need to teach them, to educate, and this type of situation disappointed me a lot.

“For me, it was embarrassing. It was a shame because the FA is English football… and a potential captain like Harry Kane in the World Cup… I think was difficult to understand, very, very difficult.”