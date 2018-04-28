Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

North Korean media hail ‘historic’ meeting

Friday’s summit between the leaders of North and South Korea was a “historic meeting” paving the way for the start of a new era, North Korea’s media say.

The North’s Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in of South Korea agreed to work to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons.

In a rare move, state-run TV and the official KCNA news agency hailed the talks and the leaders’ commitment to seek “complete denuclearisation”.

The summit came just months after warlike rhetoric from the North.

It saw Mr Kim become the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

The two men warmly shook hands and then stepped symbolically over the military demarcation line to the North Korean side.

For years, Pyongyang has insisted that it would never give up its nuclear arsenal, which it claims it needs to defend itself against aggression from the US.

Children missing after boat capsizes

Two children are missing after a boat they were crossing river Tana in capsized. This follows heavy downpour in Galili Village, Tana River County. Residents of the village had to spend the night on treetops as raging floods swept across the village. The children were fleeing the village alongside five other people when floods overwhelmed the boat, leading to the incident.

Parent sues teachers for caning child

A parent at ACK Thika Memorial Church School has moved to court seeking compensation after teachers caned her child as a form of punishment. The parent wants the court to ban corporal punishment in school, alongside an apology and compensation. The child was caned in 2016, and the parent says her child’s right to education, health and protection was infringed by three teachers namely: Emily Kulola, Ann Wanjiru and Peterson Gichuki.

The parents says that as a result of caning, her child spent three days at home nursing injuries and lost use of his hand.

Business highlights

Ministry moves to curb high power cost

The energy ministry has beseeched Treasury to amend power taxes for low end users so as to cut on high power bills. Energy CS Charles Keter has directed the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to create new power tariffs in three months to address high charges for domestic consumers.

Low end consumers (50 units and below) currently pay up to Sh13.65 per kilowatt hour (kWh) of power they use, inclusive of taxes, fixed charge and pass through-costs.

Private company to streamline movement of empty containers

The Kenya Railways (KR) has brought on board the services of a pivate logistics company to streamline movement of empty containers from Nairobi to Mombasa. The deal which is in its final stages will correct interchange problems within the SGR freight service. “As we talk now there are more than 400 empty containers in Mombasa waiting to be evacuated. That is why we want this service provider to provide a complete total solution to the delivery of empties,” KR business commercial and operations team leader James Siele said Friday.

US economic growth slows to 2.3%

US economic growth slowed to an annualised rate of 2.3% in the first quarter of 2018, the Commerce Department said on Friday. The figure is better than the 2% economists had predicted, but still down from the rate of 2.9% seen in the fourth quarter of 2017. Cautious consumer spending, which grew at its weakest pace in nearly five years, was blamed for the slowdown. Businesses buying less equipment also held back the rate of growth. Growth in consumer spending, which makes up more than two-thirds of US economic activity, eased to a 1.1% rate in the first three months of 2018. That was the slowest pace since the second quarter of 2013 and followed the fourth quarter’s 4% growth surge.

Sports highlights

Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager says he wants to avoid ‘final confrontations’

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he wants the final month of his 22-year tenure to “go peacefully”.

The 68-year-old Frenchman announced last week that he will leave the Gunners in the summer.

Arsenal face long-time rivals Manchester United in a Premier League match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“You should leave me and give me a little peace for my final weeks and not try to push me into final confrontations,” said Wenger.

United manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday that he had regrets about “episodes and words” involving the Arsenal boss, whom he believes may feel the same.

Mourinho has previously described Wenger as “a voyeur” and a “specialist in failure”.

Wenger said: “I respect him of course, I respect him a lot. And I don’t want to go into individuals. I want to go peaceful and with Mourinho as well because he is a great manager.”

Andres Iniesta: Barcelona legend ‘more than just a player’ to his admirers

Six minutes into the second half of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey final victory over Sevilla last Saturday, Andres Iniesta received possession in the centre of the field, 30 yards from goal.

He flicked a square ball to Lionel Messi, continued his run into the box, received a perfect return pass, danced around Sevilla goalkeeper David Soria and slotted the ball into the net from a narrow angle.

It was a brilliant goal, and a deeply symbolic moment for a man who has now, as expected, announced he is leaving. Symbolic because it was a moment of quintessential Iniesta: the shuffle, the vision, the execution. Symbolic because it involved a flash of instinctive understanding with Messi. Symbolic because it was probably his last piece of significant action in Spanish football.

Half an hour later, with the game dying out, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde substituted Iniesta so he could receive a standing ovation from the 67,500 crowd at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Fighting back tears, the 33-year-old applauded in response to the fans who rose as one – even the Sevilla supporters whose hearts he had helped to break – to salute a universally loved legend.

The word legend absolutely applies to Iniesta, who will head away from the Nou Camp after winning 32 trophies and making nearly 700 appearances, having first joined the club more than two decades ago at the age of 12.

Diego Maradona leaves Al Fujairah after failing to secure automatic promotion

Diego Maradona has left his position as coach of Al Fujairah after they missed out on automatic promotion from the United Arab Emirates’ second division.

The 57-year-old former Argentina international and World Cup winner had been in charge since May 2017.

A 1-1 draw with Khorfakkan on Friday meant they could not finish higher than third in the table

It was Maradona’s second managerial spell in the UAE, after spending a year in charge of Al-Wasl.

He also managed the Argentina national team from 2008 to 2010.