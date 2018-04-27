Rick Ross “THE BOSS” finally arrives in Kenya (Photos)

The most expected Rap King is here with us!!!The Biggest anticipated show with the Boss is taking place this Saturday 28th April jetted into the country some hours earlier today.
The boss who arrived into the country on Friday hours to midday will be performing at the Carnivore grounds tomorrow.The event will be Hip Hop history in the making with major artistes performing; including Papa Jones Khaligraph, Camp Mulla, Fena Gitu and Nyashinski is also set to make an appearance alongside Rozzie.
Here is a snitch of what has been going around the internet today:
