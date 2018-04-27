Rick Ross “THE BOSS” finally arrives in Kenya (Photos)

Rick Ross “THE BOSS” finally arrives in Kenya (Photos)
April 27, 2018 68 Views

The most expected Rap King is here with us!!!The Biggest anticipated show with the Boss is taking place this Saturday 28th April jetted into the country some hours earlier today.

The boss who arrived into the country on Friday hours to midday will be performing at the Carnivore grounds tomorrow.The event will be Hip Hop history in the making with major artistes performing; including Papa Jones Khaligraph, Camp Mulla, Fena Gitu and  Nyashinski is also set to make an appearance alongside Rozzie.

Here is a snitch of what has been going around the internet today:

 

 

 

Previous Kenya joins over 200 world cities in marking the International Day of Football and Friendship
Next Afternoon business highlights
Tags Camp MullaFena GituHip HopNyashinskiPapa Jones KhaligraphRick RossThe Boss
Category EntertainmentLatestTrending

You might also like

Entertainment 0 Comments

Father’s Day preamble

There is considerable focus on paternal style in the fashion scene, but your dad most likely doesn’t care about what Kanye has cooking in his clothing line. Nevertheless, Father’s Day, which is

Latest 0 Comments

Mule takes over at the Den promising to bring glory and unity

Daniel Mule has promised to bring Kenyan Premier League giants AFC Leopards back to glory and unite the club as he takes charge at the den for a period of

Entertainment 0 Comments

The Plot set to rock the city

After thrilling Nairobi with boyband Dru Hill last year, The Plot is back again to give us all hit of 90s nostalgia. This time the action-packed show will feature a

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply