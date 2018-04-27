Rick Ross in town to headline Kenya’s biggest hip-hop bash

Black & White Whisky, a new whisky brand from Kenya Breweries Limited, together with NGR Radio will on Friday, April 27th 2017 from 11.00 a.m. host a media briefing session at JKIA Airport to announce US Rap and Hip-hop Mogul Rick Ross ‘s Kenyan Tour.

The acclaimed BET Hip Hop Awards legend and Grammy Award nominee, famous for hit singles, B.M.F, I’m so Hood, and Purple Lamborghini will headline the NRGWAVE concert at the Carnivore Grounds, Nairobi, Saturday from 7. 00p.m

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity music concert, that promises a sold-out status that will be curtain-raised by an ensemble of Kenya’s finest hip-hop artists including Khaligraph Jones, Nyashinksi, King Kaka and Fena, Deejays among others.