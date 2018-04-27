Rick Ross in town to headline Kenya’s biggest hip-hop bash

Black & White Whisky, a new whisky brand from Kenya Breweries Limited, together with NGR Radio will on Friday, April 27th 2017 from 11.00 a.m. host a media briefing session at JKIA Airport to announce US Rap and Hip-hop Mogul Rick Ross ‘s Kenyan Tour.
The acclaimed BET Hip Hop Awards legend and Grammy Award nominee, famous for hit singles, B.M.F, I’m so Hood, and Purple Lamborghini will headline the NRGWAVE concert at the Carnivore Grounds, Nairobi, Saturday from 7. 00p.m
The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity music concert, that promises a sold-out status that will be curtain-raised by an ensemble of Kenya’s finest hip-hop artists including Khaligraph Jones, Nyashinksi, King Kaka and Fena, Deejays among others.
You might also like
Afternoon business highlights – December 6, 2017
Uchumi CEO resigns Uchumi Supermarket Chief Executive Dr. Julius Kipngetich has resigned after two years attempting to turn around the struggling retailer. Kipngetich was appointed on August 26, 2015 and
Anthrax scare prompts government to suspend licenses of meat transporters
A number of meat transporters in Thika sub-County have had their operating licenses suspended following a suspected outbreak of Anthrax in the region. The Kiambu County Government has imposed a
Business highlights July 3 2017
Nakumatt woes deepen as TRM branch faces auction Chain retailer Nakumatt, is now fighting to retain its Thika Road Mall (TRM) branch after the creditor, TRM, tried to auction some
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!