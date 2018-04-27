Morning sports highlights

Arsenal concede late Atletico equalizer

Antoine Griezmann punished Arsenal’s lax defence late on as 10-man Atletico Madrid salvaged a draw from the Europa League semi-final first leg at Emirates Stadium.

The visitors were on the back foot for almost the entire game after defender Sime Vrsaljko was dismissed for two yellow cards in the first 10 minutes.

With Atletico’s furious manager Diego Simeone sent to the stands shortly afterwards, the Spanish side survived unscathed to half-time with Alexandre Lacazette clipping the post with a half-volley in the hosts’ best chance.

Lacazette nodded in Jack Wilshere’s cross just after the hour to apparently edge the Gunners closer to a Europa League final send-off for outgoing manager Arsene Wenger.

Marseille stun Salzburg

Dimitri Payet set up both goals as Marseille beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final at Stade Velodrome.

The Ligue 1 side have won eight of their nine games at home in this season’s competition.

Florian Thauvin headed their opener from ex-West Ham forward Payet’s free-kick and Cameroon winger Clinton Njie doubled the lead from a Payet pass.

Fredrik Gulbrandsen hit the post for the Austrian Bundesliga leaders.

Salzburg have already knocked Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund out of this year’s competition. They must now repeat their quarter-final heroics – when they overcame a 4-2 first leg deficit against Lazio – if they are to reach their first European final since 1994, when they were defeated by Inter Milan in the Uefa Cup.

Messi wins fight to register himself as trademark

A European court has ruled that Lionel Messi, the world’s top earning footballer, can trademark his own name.

The Barcelona and Argentina striker fought a seven-year fight to be able to use his name on sports goods.

His original application was challenged by the Spanish cycling brand, Massi, which argued that the names were too similar and would cause confusion.

But the EU’s General Court ruled that the footballer was too well known for confusion to arise.

The ruling comes days after France Football magazine reported Mr Messi had overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest earner in football, with an income of €126m (£108m).

Mr Ronaldo is making €94m, the magazine said.