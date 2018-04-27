Morning news headlines

News highlights

Nyando flood victims receive relief food

The government has moved to tackle the humanitarian crisis facing residents of Nyando, Kisumu following heavy rainfalls. The downpour has displaced thousands, leaving them homeless and hungry. Kisumu County Deputy Commissioner James Aluodo says the county has received office had already received 1000 bags of rice and 500 bags of maize so far.

Ndambiri identifies assaulter

Kirinyaga County Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri has identified a man believed to be captured on camera assaulting him, alongside a woman at a hotel room. Dennis Mugambi who is a prison warden is said to be among a group of people who held the deputy governor hostage around the Easter Holiday last month. The fraudsters had demanded sh5 million from Ndambiri, threatening to leak the compromising video.

Empty streets in Tanzania on demos day

A relative calm has ensued in Tanzania on the day set for demonstrations against the country’s leadership.

It follows a threat to beat protesters made yesterday by one of Tanzania’s top policeman.

Dodoma city’s police chief Gilles Muroto said yesterday:

“Those who plan to demonstrate tomorrow will seriously suffer… they will be beaten like stray dogs.”

Seven people have been arrested in the north-eastern city of Arusha for their alleged role in planning the country-wide protests.

Organisers of the demonstrations accuse President John Magufuli of being a dictator.

They say his government has been silencing critics, and that Mr Magufuli has passed laws undermining freedom of expression.

Business highlights

Finlay to close Kericho farms

At least 2000 jobs are at risk following the announcement by horticultural giant James Finlay that it would close Kericho flower farms.

The firm attributes the closure decision to high cost of labour and frequent industrial action.

“James Finlay Kenya regretfully announces the start of the phased closure of its flower operations in Kericho. The closure of both Chemirei and Tarakwet farms will take place over a two-and-a-half year period starting May 2018 to end of December 2020,” the company said in a statement.

“It has been an extremely difficult decision but labour costs in Kericho are significantly higher than other locations in Kenya, causing the Kericho farms to be uneconomic and uncompetitive,” Finlay Flowers general manager Steve Scott said.

Samsung Electronics profits surge

Samsung Electronics posted record profits for a fourth quarter in a row, thanks to strong demand for its memory chips and new Galaxy S9 smartphone.

The South Korean technology giant saw net profits of 11.7tn won ($10.8bn; £7.7bn) between January to March, up 52% from a year earlier.

But it warned competition among high-end handset makers could hit future sales and profits.

The whole industry is concerned that fewer customers are upgrading phones.

Along with concerns about its display panel business, “generating overall earnings growth across the company will be a challenge” in the April-to-June quarter, the firm said.

But the world’s largest chip maker remains upbeat about demand for its memory chips – the main driver of its business which made up 73% of its first quarter operating profits.

The company said the “overall business outlook for the second half regarding components is positive”, especially the DRAM chips used in servers, graphics cards and data centre infrastructure.

Amazon’s sales surge and profits double

Amazon has reported a 43% surge in revenues for the first quarter, fuelled by online shopping in the US.

The internet retail giant said sales rose to $51bn (£36.6bn) in the three months to March, surpassing analysts’ forecasts.

Amazon also said that its profit more than doubled, sending its share price to a new high in after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

It added that it expects profit and revenue to grow in the second quarter.

Over the three months to March, Amazon’s net profit rose to $1.6bn from $724m in the same period last year.

Amazon was founded and is led by Jeff Bezos who, according to Forbes magazine, is now the richest man in the world and owns The Washington Post newspaper.

The company has recently been targeted by US President Donald Trump, who claims Amazon does not pay enough tax.

Sports highlights

Arsenal concede late Atletico equalizer

Antoine Griezmann punished Arsenal’s lax defence late on as 10-man Atletico Madrid salvaged a draw from the Europa League semi-final first leg at Emirates Stadium.

The visitors were on the back foot for almost the entire game after defender Sime Vrsaljko was dismissed for two yellow cards in the first 10 minutes.

With Atletico’s furious manager Diego Simeone sent to the stands shortly afterwards, the Spanish side survived unscathed to half-time with Alexandre Lacazette clipping the post with a half-volley in the hosts’ best chance.

Lacazette nodded in Jack Wilshere’s cross just after the hour to apparently edge the Gunners closer to a Europa League final send-off for outgoing manager Arsene Wenger.

Marseille stun Salzburg

Dimitri Payet set up both goals as Marseille beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final at Stade Velodrome.

The Ligue 1 side have won eight of their nine games at home in this season’s competition.

Florian Thauvin headed their opener from ex-West Ham forward Payet’s free-kick and Cameroon winger Clinton Njie doubled the lead from a Payet pass.

Fredrik Gulbrandsen hit the post for the Austrian Bundesliga leaders.

Salzburg have already knocked Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund out of this year’s competition. They must now repeat their quarter-final heroics – when they overcame a 4-2 first leg deficit against Lazio – if they are to reach their first European final since 1994, when they were defeated by Inter Milan in the Uefa Cup.

Messi wins fight to register himself as trademark

A European court has ruled that Lionel Messi, the world’s top earning footballer, can trademark his own name.

The Barcelona and Argentina striker fought a seven-year fight to be able to use his name on sports goods.

His original application was challenged by the Spanish cycling brand, Massi, which argued that the names were too similar and would cause confusion.

But the EU’s General Court ruled that the footballer was too well known for confusion to arise.

The ruling comes days after France Football magazine reported Mr Messi had overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest earner in football, with an income of €126m (£108m).

Mr Ronaldo is making €94m, the magazine said.