Morning business highlights

Finlay to close Kericho farms

At least 2000 jobs are at risk following the announcement by horticultural giant James Finlay that it would close Kericho flower farms.

The firm attributes the closure decision to high cost of labour and frequent industrial action.

“James Finlay Kenya regretfully announces the start of the phased closure of its flower operations in Kericho. The closure of both Chemirei and Tarakwet farms will take place over a two-and-a-half year period starting May 2018 to end of December 2020,” the company said in a statement.

“It has been an extremely difficult decision but labour costs in Kericho are significantly higher than other locations in Kenya, causing the Kericho farms to be uneconomic and uncompetitive,” Finlay Flowers general manager Steve Scott said.

Samsung Electronics profits surge

Samsung Electronics posted record profits for a fourth quarter in a row, thanks to strong demand for its memory chips and new Galaxy S9 smartphone.

The South Korean technology giant saw net profits of 11.7tn won ($10.8bn; £7.7bn) between January to March, up 52% from a year earlier.

But it warned competition among high-end handset makers could hit future sales and profits.

The whole industry is concerned that fewer customers are upgrading phones.

Along with concerns about its display panel business, “generating overall earnings growth across the company will be a challenge” in the April-to-June quarter, the firm said.

But the world’s largest chip maker remains upbeat about demand for its memory chips – the main driver of its business which made up 73% of its first quarter operating profits.

The company said the “overall business outlook for the second half regarding components is positive”, especially the DRAM chips used in servers, graphics cards and data centre infrastructure.

Amazon’s sales surge and profits double

Amazon has reported a 43% surge in revenues for the first quarter, fuelled by online shopping in the US.

The internet retail giant said sales rose to $51bn (£36.6bn) in the three months to March, surpassing analysts’ forecasts.

Amazon also said that its profit more than doubled, sending its share price to a new high in after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

It added that it expects profit and revenue to grow in the second quarter.

Over the three months to March, Amazon’s net profit rose to $1.6bn from $724m in the same period last year.

Amazon was founded and is led by Jeff Bezos who, according to Forbes magazine, is now the richest man in the world and owns The Washington Post newspaper.

The company has recently been targeted by US President Donald Trump, who claims Amazon does not pay enough tax.