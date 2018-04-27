Kenya joins over 200 world cities in marking the International Day of Football and Friendship

Kenya on Thursday joined over 200 world cities in celebrating the International Day of Football and Friendship with special events to promote friendship, mutual respect and healthy living.

The events saw over 1,500 children and adults participating in friendly matches, open training sessions, flash mobs and sporting events. On this day, everyone who shares such important human values as equality, respect for different cultures and peaceful coexistence ties a blue-and- green friendship bracelet on his her wrist as a symbol of the Gazprom and International Children social Programme Football for Friendship.

The blue thread stands for a peaceful sky, and the green one is a football field open to everyone. The participants have been supported by famous footballers, coaches, television hosts, actors and members of government agencies all over the world.

“I believe that football unites wide variety of people, because there are no limits for real friendship, the main thing is kindness and tenderness. I really want to become a famous football player so that my country could be proud of me”, Jadidi Meuuo Ndombuki, a Young Ambassador of Football for Friendship from Kenya shared his emotions.

Jadidi was joined by young journalist Myles Muriuki at the action-packed day the Nairobi’s Camp Toyoyo grounds. Myles will also be travelling to Russia for the eight day tournament.

Jadidi Ndakumbi and Myles Muriuki both 12-years-old and class seven pupils in the school based in the heart of Westlands in Nairobi, have been given the chance to take part in the age group tourne, Jadidi for his silky skills on the pitch, and Myles for his exemplary leadership skills and journalist abilities that impressed selecting coaches and teachers.

In Brazil, a reception dedicated to the International Day of Football and Friendship was held at the Russian Embassy, where young programme members presented friendship bracelets to the Ambassadors of 27 Latin American countries. In Algeria, young sportsmen held a spring cleaning at one of the largest municipal football stadiums to pay respect F4F key values, followed by two friendly matches between local children and the programme and Young Ambassadors.

In Senegal, which took part in the programme for the first time this year, held a press conference featuring a legend of Senegalese football, Amara Traoré, as well as officials from the country and Ministry of Sport. In Kazakhstan, the holiday coincided with the Day of Kazakhstani Football. On this festive day, an open match of the legendary Kairat football club was held, and the famous footballers got friendship bracelets.

In Serbia, a TV program dedicated to the International Day of Football and Friendship was aired, with famous actor and host Milan Kalinic, a big fan of Crvena Zvezd FC, presenting young Serbian members of the project. In South Africa, the youth football academy Young Bafana held a friendly beach football match, and before that, a golf competition – after all, real friendship is possible in any sport.

Talented children from all over the world are participating in the new season of the Football for Friendship programme. For instance, Yazan Taha, 12, a Young Journalist, popular blogger and football co-commentator from Syria, became a member of the International Children Press Center.

One of the Young Coaches is Sofia Bazhenova, a Russian football player with the girls; junior team U-16, winner of the Russian Futsal Championship. Among the Young Footballers in the programme is Poadey Sébastien from New Caledonia,one of the pearls of Oceania, who has played football since he was 4 and is one of the youngest players in

The age of players is 12. Each International mixed Team of Friendship will be trained by Young Coaches – football players of 14-16years from different countries.

The tournament will run from 8-15 June 2018 and the youngsters will also have the opportunity to watch the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the first match pitting host Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki, Stadium In Moscow.