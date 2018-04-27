Evening news headlines

News highlights

Kenya bans Rafiki ahead of Cannes debut

The first Kenyan film to debut at the Cannes Film Festival has been banned in Kenya due to its lesbian storyline.

The film Rafiki, which means “friend” in Swahili, traces the love story between two young women.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) said the film “seeks to legitimize lesbian romance”.

KFCB warned that anyone found in possession of the film would be in breach of the law in Kenya, where gay sex is punishable by 14 years.

The film’s director Wanuri Kahiu wrote on Twitter that she believed “adults in Kenya had been denied the right to discern the content they want to watch”.

“I’m really disappointed because Kenyans already have access to watch films that have LGBT content, on Netflix, and in international films shown in Kenya and permitted by the classification board itself,” she told Reuters.

Seven killed in Cape Town train crash

Seven people have been killed in a train crash in South Africa, reports AFP news agency.

It says the train ploughed into a Toyota Hilux pickup at a crossing.

The seven victims, all men in their 30s, were reportedly travelling to work shortly before dawn on the outskirts of Cape Town.

The vehicle was a “mangled wreck” on the rail tracks after the accident, AFP reports.

AFP adds that 10 children were killed in a similar accident at the same crossing in 2010. After that accident, the driver of a minibus carrying children was convicted of 10 counts of culpable homicide.

Five mass graves discovered in DR Congo

The United Nations says it has found what it believes to be five mass graves in Ituri province, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The UN’s joint office for human rights said more than 260 people had been killed since December. It said 91 of them were women.

The UN said 120 villages had been looted and destroyed in clashes between the Hema and Lendu communities. It said most of the dead were Hema.

There have been decades of violence between Hema herders and Lendu farmers, mainly over land.

The Congolese government says it is not aware of any mass graves in the area.

Business highlights

Koreas make nuclear pledge after historic summit

The leaders of North and South Korea have agreed to work to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons after holding a historic summit.

The announcement was made by the North’s Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in of South Korea after talks at the border.

The two also agreed to push towards turning the armistice that ended the Korean War in 1953 into a peace treaty this year.

It comes just months after warlike rhetoric from North Korea.

Details of how denuclearisation would be achieved were not made clear and many analysts remain sceptical about the North’s apparent enthusiasm for engagement.

Previous agreements that have included similar pledges to resolve nuclear issues and end hostilities were later abandoned after the North resorted to nuclear and missile tests and the South elected more conservative presidents.

KDF gets weapons funding

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has received a sh9 billion boost for weapons acquisition. 4 billion will be for arms stockpiles and the remaining Sh1.6 billion for personnel emoluments in the period to June 30. The top ups will be made through a mini budget prepared by Treasury and awaiting Parliamentary approval.

Vulnerable patients risk ineffective treatment

Malaria patients living in high risk regions are at risk of receiving treatment in doses too low to cure them. This is according to data from the 7th Multilateral Initiative on Malaria (MIM) Pan African Malaria Conference held in Dakar. The data revealed that about 21 million people in the Pan African region were at risk of being prescribed inadequate doses of artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACTs).

“Antimalarial drugs remain a key tool for the control and elimination of malaria. These findings are worrying given that sub-optimal dosing among vulnerable populations not only leads to poorer treatment outcomes for patients, but can also fuel the emergence and spread of anti-malarial drug resistance,” said Kasia Stepniewska, Head of Statistics at WWARN and lead author of the study.

Sports highlights

Andres Iniesta to leave Barcelona at end of season

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta will leave the Spanish club at the end of the season.

The midfielder, 33, has made 669 appearances in 16 seasons, winning 31 trophies with Barca and three major tournaments for Spain.

Iniesta, who has been linked to a move to the Chinese Super League, has not said where he will play next season.

“I said I would never play against Barca so it is not going to be in Europe,” he said.

“We will know at the end of the season – there are still things to talk about.”

Iniesta has won the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 as well as four Champions Leagues and eight La Liga titles – soon set to be nine – with Barcelona.

“It is a difficult day for me to be here saying goodbye when I’ve spent my whole life here,” he said in an emotional news conference watched by his family, team-mates and manager Ernesto Valverde.

Wembley: Shahid Khan deal with FA could be completed in eight weeks

Fulham’s billionaire owner Shahid Khan says he hopes a deal to buy Wembley Stadium from the Football Association will be completed in eight to 12 weeks.

Khan, who also owns NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars, has made an offer thought to be worth £900m.

It is understood he would pay £600m for the stadium and the FA will continue to run the £300m-valued Club Wembley hospitality business.

“This offer makes a lot of sense for us,” he told BBC Sport.

“When I say us, I’m talking about the Jaguars, NFL, Wembley, and I think it also makes a lot of sense for the FA and the English football team.

“I’m pretty confident – that’s why we’re putting our name, our reputation on the line to get it done.”

Paris St-Germain: Unai Emery to leave French champions at end of season

Paris St-Germain manager Unai Emery is leaving the French champions at the end of the season.

PSG clinched the French title earlier this month but the Spaniard, 46, is out of contract in the summer.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel – who has been linked with Arsenal – is widely expected to be Emery’s replacement.

“I have told the players I am leaving,” said Emery, who joined PSG on a two-year deal in June 2016.

“I thank president Nasser Al Khelaifi, the director of sport Antero Henrique, the supporters and all the players for these two seasons.”