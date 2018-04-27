Afternoon sports highlights

IAAF testosterone ruling linked to apartheid.

Athletics chiefs have been compared to apartheid-era South African leaders after announcing new rules governing testosterone levels in female athletes.

The changes mean some female runners with naturally high testosterone levels will have to race against men or take medication if they wish to compete.

South Africa’s Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya could be affected.

And her country’s ruling party, the African National Congress, says the measures are “blatantly racist”.

It wants the South African government to challenge the rule change – which comes into effect in November – at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Athletics’ governing body, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), says the changes will stop women with high testosterone levels gaining an advantage.

“The rule is neither racist nor sexist,” a spokesperson said.

Apartheid was a system of racial segregation imposed by a minority white ruling group in South Africa from 1948 to 1991.

US 2026 world cup bid strong, Trump says

US President Donald Trump says the country has put together “a strong bid” with Canada and Mexico to host the World Cup in 2026.

Morocco have also made a bid to host the event and has received significant support in recent weeks.

President Trump tweeted that it would be “a shame if countries we always support” lobbied against the US bid.

The vote to award the 2026 event takes place on 13 June in Moscow at world governing body Fifa’s annual congress.

The United States previously hosted the World Cup in 1994.

Ibrahimovic: Sweden striker will not play at Russia World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be coming out of retirement to play for Sweden at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The LA Galaxy and former Manchester United forward, 36, said recently he would attend the tournament but would not say in what capacity.

Swedish FA chief Lars Richt said: “I talked to Zlatan on Tuesday. He announced he did not change his mind about the national team – it is no.”

Ibrahimovic retired from international football after Euro 2016.

The Swede, who also played for Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus and Inter Milan, scored 62 goals in 116 games for his country, and appeared at World Cups in 2002 and 2006.

And despite a knee injury plaguing his final season at Manchester United, he showed he still had form by netting a brilliant strike in his LA Galaxy debut last month after joining the Major League Soccer side in March.

Sweden qualified for Russia 2018 without him, beating Italy in a play-off to secure their qualification.