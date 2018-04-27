Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Nigeria ‘baby factory’ raided in Lagos

More than 160 children have been rescued from a “baby factory” and two unregistered orphanages in Nigeria’s main city, Lagos, an official has said.

Some of the babies and children had been sexually abused, Agboola Dabiri added.

It is not uncommon for Nigerian authorities to raid “baby factories”.

In some cases, unmarried pregnant women are promised healthcare, only for their children to be taken away. In others, women are raped and made pregnant.

The babies can be sold for adoption, used for child labour, trafficked to Europe for prostitution or killed for ritual purposes.

Aid workers kidnapped in South Sudan

Ten aid workers have gone missing near the town of Yei in South Sudan.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says the group, made up of staff from different agencies, had been on its way to conduct an assessment of humanitarian needs.

The missing individuals are reported to be staff of the UN and other organisations.

A senior UN official in South Sudan Alain Noudehou said their whereabouts and condition were not known.

He demanded their immediate release – a suggestion that they’d been seized – but gave no indication of who would have been behind the disappearance.

Government forces and rebel factions are present around the region where the aid workers went missing – part of the fighting that has continued in South Sudan, despite several peace agreements.

This is the second incident of its kind in the country involving aid workers this month.

SK Macharia’s son dies in crash

The family of Royal Media Services Chairman SK Macharia is mourning the death of his son, John Macharia. The deceased who was a director at Direct line Assurance was driving his Porsche sports car along the Southern bypass when the crash that involved a Land Cruiser happened. He was rushed to the Karen Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. The deceased had previously been charged with drunk driving after being involved in a crash along Museum Hill road.

Business highlights

Sh6 bn set aside for MPs, Senators trips

The legislature has set aside sh6 billion for domestic and foreign travel expenses in the coming financial year.

Senators will consume sh1.5 billion in travel expenses, as stipulated in the estimates of recurrent and development expenditure of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) for the year to June 2019 that were tabled in Parliament on Thursday. Legislators will use up the remaining sh4.5 billion.

Donors freeze AIDS, malaria funding

The health sector has been dealt a blow following the move by donors to withdraw sh4.9 billion funding for the fight against HIV/AIDS, malaria and Tuberculosis. The donor organization Global Fund has reduced funding for HIV/Aids by Sh3.1 billion. The fund’s support for tuberculosis has also been cut by Sh1.4 billion and that of malaria is down by Sh400 million.

EU to vote on insecticide ban

Europeans Union member states will vote on Friday on an almost complete ban on the use of neonicotinoid insecticides across the EU.

Scientific studies have linked their use to the decline of honeybees, wild bees and other pollinators.

The move would represent a major extension of existing restrictions, in place since 2013.

Manufacturers and some farming groups are opposed, saying the science remains uncertain.

Neonicotinoids are the most widely used class of insecticides in the world, but concerns about their impact on bees have been reinforced by multiple research efforts, including so-called “real world” trial results published last year.

Back in 2013 the European Union opted for a partial ban on the use of the three chemicals in this class: Imidacloprid, clothianidin and thiamethoxam.

The restrictions applied to crops including maize, wheat, barley, oats and oil seed rape. The new Commission proposal would go much further, meaning that almost all outdoor uses of the chemicals would be banned.

Sports highlights

IAAF testosterone ruling linked to apartheid.

Athletics chiefs have been compared to apartheid-era South African leaders after announcing new rules governing testosterone levels in female athletes.

The changes mean some female runners with naturally high testosterone levels will have to race against men or take medication if they wish to compete.

South Africa’s Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya could be affected.

And her country’s ruling party, the African National Congress, says the measures are “blatantly racist”.

It wants the South African government to challenge the rule change – which comes into effect in November – at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Athletics’ governing body, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), says the changes will stop women with high testosterone levels gaining an advantage.

“The rule is neither racist nor sexist,” a spokesperson said.

Apartheid was a system of racial segregation imposed by a minority white ruling group in South Africa from 1948 to 1991.

US 2026 world cup bid strong, Trump says

US President Donald Trump says the country has put together “a strong bid” with Canada and Mexico to host the World Cup in 2026.

Morocco have also made a bid to host the event and has received significant support in recent weeks.

President Trump tweeted that it would be “a shame if countries we always support” lobbied against the US bid.

The vote to award the 2026 event takes place on 13 June in Moscow at world governing body Fifa’s annual congress.

The United States previously hosted the World Cup in 1994.

Ibrahimovic: Sweden striker will not play at Russia World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be coming out of retirement to play for Sweden at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The LA Galaxy and former Manchester United forward, 36, said recently he would attend the tournament but would not say in what capacity.

Swedish FA chief Lars Richt said: “I talked to Zlatan on Tuesday. He announced he did not change his mind about the national team – it is no.”

Ibrahimovic retired from international football after Euro 2016.

The Swede, who also played for Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus and Inter Milan, scored 62 goals in 116 games for his country, and appeared at World Cups in 2002 and 2006.

And despite a knee injury plaguing his final season at Manchester United, he showed he still had form by netting a brilliant strike in his LA Galaxy debut last month after joining the Major League Soccer side in March.

Sweden qualified for Russia 2018 without him, beating Italy in a play-off to secure their qualification.