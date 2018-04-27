Afternoon business highlights

Sh6 bn set aside for MPs, Senators trips

The legislature has set aside sh6 billion for domestic and foreign travel expenses in the coming financial year.

Senators will consume sh1.5 billion in travel expenses, as stipulated in the estimates of recurrent and development expenditure of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) for the year to June 2019 that were tabled in Parliament on Thursday. Legislators will use up the remaining sh4.5 billion.

Donors freeze AIDS, malaria funding

The health sector has been dealt a blow following the move by donors to withdraw sh4.9 billion funding for the fight against HIV/AIDS, malaria and Tuberculosis. The donor organization Global Fund has reduced funding for HIV/Aids by Sh3.1 billion. The fund’s support for tuberculosis has also been cut by Sh1.4 billion and that of malaria is down by Sh400 million.

EU to vote on insecticide ban

Europeans Union member states will vote on Friday on an almost complete ban on the use of neonicotinoid insecticides across the EU.

Scientific studies have linked their use to the decline of honeybees, wild bees and other pollinators.

The move would represent a major extension of existing restrictions, in place since 2013.

Manufacturers and some farming groups are opposed, saying the science remains uncertain.

Neonicotinoids are the most widely used class of insecticides in the world, but concerns about their impact on bees have been reinforced by multiple research efforts, including so-called “real world” trial results published last year.

Back in 2013 the European Union opted for a partial ban on the use of the three chemicals in this class: Imidacloprid, clothianidin and thiamethoxam.

The restrictions applied to crops including maize, wheat, barley, oats and oil seed rape. The new Commission proposal would go much further, meaning that almost all outdoor uses of the chemicals would be banned.