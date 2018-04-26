Sprite quenches thirst for hip hop at NRG Wave

As the highly anticipated NRG Wave event starring the legendary rapper Rick Ross on the 28th of April nears, the soft drink brand Sprite have literally ‘thrown their mic’ into the ring.

They have announced the Sprite Rap Cypher, a collaboration of Kenya’s budding freestyle rap artists who will be showcased at the event where one freestyle rapper will get the chance to perform their ‘bars’ in front of thousands of fans at the NRG Wave event.

Furthermore, the top 6 freestyle rappers will feature in this year’s first Sprite rap Cypher collective, with their video being broadcast on the event’s big screens and subsequently promoted on viral digital channels.

The search for the country’s top 6 freestylers has commenced with a call-out for rappers to submit a video of their ‘6 bars’ to the NRG Radio Instagram campaign with the hashtag #Spriteyourlyrics for their chance to be selected.

NRG Radio will further air a live Sprite Cypher Special radio show on their 91.3 FM frequency on Thursday 26th April at 4pm to showcase and celebrate Kenya’s budding lyricists. The live audiovisual transmission can be viewed on www.nrg.radio from 4pm on the day.

The Sprite soft drink brand has a long history of association with urban culture and hip hop is one of their core communication channels.

“We are very excited to provide our consumers with yet another platform to experience great quality entertainment as they fully express themselves through art. I am looking forward to enjoying some real and raw cyphers from Kenyans through NRG Radio and crown it off on Saturday with live performances, graffiti and a lot of Sprite!”, mentions Rodney Nzioka, Senior Franchise Brand Manager from Coca-Cola.

“NRG Radio is more than a radio experience. It’s a radio, digital and social experience designed to engage today’s outgoing, digitally connected audiences,” says Denis Ndavi of NRG Media.

“The NRG Wave is just one of our platforms that we are rolling out to bring those connections to life.”

With Sprite onboard the NRG Wave, it looks like Kenya’s hip hop scene is about to jump to the next level!