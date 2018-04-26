Sports highlights – April 26, 2018

AFC Leopards maintain winning streak following draw with Kariobangi Sharks

AFC Leopards stretched their Kenyan Premier League winless run to five successive matches after being held to a 1-1 draw at home against Kariobangi Sharks in a match played at a slippery Thika Sub-County Stadium on Wednesday. Francis Manoa stepped off the bench to send Kariobangi Sharks ahead but as they thought they were destined for victory, Wyvonne Isuza gave AFC Leopards reprieve when he scored from the spot in the 90th minute. The result saw Sharks remain winless in the month of April to stagnate 11th with 15 points while AFC Leopards climbed to fourth on 19 points.

Bayern Munich fall 1-2 to Real Madrid

Real Madrid came from behind to seize a 2-1 Champions League first-leg lead over Bayern Munich courtesy of goals from Marcelo and Marco Asensio either side of half-time. Bayern had the better of the chances throughout the game but could only find the net once as Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring at the Allianz Arena. But the current holders got themselves back into the game just before the break with a fine strike from Marcelo before Asensio put them in front as the visitors capitalised on a Bayern error.

England Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to miss World Cup due to knee injury

England’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the World Cup after injuring a knee during Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Roma. The 24-year-old midfielder was taken off on a stretcher in the 15th minute of Tuesday’s match at Anfield after challenging Aleksandar Kolarov. He had a scan on Wednesday which revealed a knee ligament injury.