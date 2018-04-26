Newspaper summaries – April 26, 2018

Daily Nation

MPs dismiss devolution forum, call for probe into funds use

Members of Parliament yesterday dismissed the ongoing devolution conference in Kakamega County as a waste of time and public resources. The lawmakers instead called on the new Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to prosecute governors who have misused public resources. National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed said the aim of devolution to bring power and resources close to the people has been abused and instead a clique of people around governors have been looting public resources.

Kenyan floods death toll rises to 20 as heavy rains continue

Four people died on Wednesday following the heavy rains in the country. Since the beginning of the rainy season, more than 20 people have drowned in various rivers in Mwingi, as the county continues receiving unprecedented rains. In Mwambiu Location in Nuu, Mwingi East Sub-County, Kitui County, a mother and her two children aged eight and 10 drowned early today following heavy rains on Tuesday night, which left most rivers in the county swollen.

Okiya Omtatah sues 3 IEBC commissioners who resigned

Activist Okiya Omtatah wants the three officials, who resigned from the electoral commission last week, to formally do so and handover public assets in their possession. In a case filed at the Labour court, Mr Omtatah argues that the three have made it impossible for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to announce vacancies and commence the process of replacing them.

The Standard

Cyber-crime detectives arrest five notorious mobile money fraudsters

Security personnel have arrested five suspected mobile phone money transfer fraudsters. The five are suspected to be behind theft of millions of shillings across the country by pretending to be employees of a leading mobile phone company and local banks. Addressing journalists at the county’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations office, County Commissioner George Natembeya (right) said the suspects are aged between 19 and 27, majority of them primary and secondary school dropouts.

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri claims he was set up

Police are investigating the Kirinyaga deputy governor’s claims that he was a victim of an extortion gang that has exposed him to public ridicule. A video implying that Peter Ndambiri was caught in a compromising situation with the alleged wife of another man has gone viral on social media. The deputy governor last evening recorded a statement at Thika police station. In his statement, Mr Ndambiri claimed he was a victim of a set-up that was meant to embarrass him. A source at the station said the video showing the official surrounded by several men assaulting him was shot at a house in Thika.

Raila proposes creation of three-tier State

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga now wants the country to adopt a three-tier government that will see the formation of 14 regional blocs. Raila told delegates at the ongoing fifth devolution conference in Kakamega it was time the country revisited the structure of governance to address the issue of economic viability of counties. This is the latest proposal by the Opposition leader to change the Constitution and bring back issues left out from an earlier draft constitution (Bomas), which divided Kenya into 14 regions, each made up of several districts.

The Star

Matiba compensation rises to Sh1.8 billion

Compensation to be paid to Kenneth Matiba for unlawful detention has risen to Sh1.8 billion according to new documents file in court. Matiba’s lawyer John Mburu said interest on the Sh945 million awarded to the multiparty democracy hero has accrued to Sh1,458,520. Matiba was awarded the compensation on August 16, last year. The court had also given him an additional Sh135 million as the cost of the suit.

Huge task for Uhuru as Big Four sectors suffer major decline

Kenya ‘economy dropped to 4.9 per cent in 2017 down from 5.9 per cent the previous year, latest government data shows. The 2018 economic survey unveiled yesterday by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich shows that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s anchor sectors for ‘the big four’ agenda performed dismally in the the twelve month period under review. Although the country’s economy is projected to recover to 5.5 per cent in 2018/19 on the back of a five year economic blue print that focuses on food security, manufacturing, housing and health, it has a long way to go if economic survey 2018 released yesterday is anything to go by.

Only 13,000 new jobs were created, Treasury data shows

The government created only 13,000 new jobs in the last one year, new data shows. This is a marginal rise to 897,000 jobs in 2017/2018 from 884,000 created in 2016/2017. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich unveiled the 2018 economic survey unveiled yesterday. It shows three sectors created 44.6 per cent of the jobs. They are education (20.7 per cent), manufacturing (12.5 per cent), and agriculture (11.4 per cent). From the jobs created in the current financial year, only 110,000 were from the formal sector while the rest were from the informal sector.

Business Daily

North Rift dairy farmers pay less for animal feeds

Dairy farmers are paying less for animal feeds as maize and wheat prices fall on oversupply leaving cereal growers with heavy losses. North Rift dairy farmers on Wednesday said they were accessing cheap fodder after maize prices declined to Sh1,400 per 90 kilogramme bag. This followed the suspension of the cereal buying programme by the National cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and restriction of importation of cheap grains from Uganda.

Mumias woes rise as 25,000 cane farmers drop miller

The number of farmers supplying sugarcane to Mumias Sugar Company has dropped by half as the disgruntled growers seek other alternatives due to delayed payments. This has added pressure to the already troubled miller, which owes farmers in excess of Sh600,000, as inadequate cane supply has forced the firm to halted activities. Mumias chief executive officer Nashion Aseka said the number of farmers dropped from about 50,000 to 25,000.

Firms shortlisted for construction of varsity hostels

Five joint ventures and a Chinese firm have been shortlisted for construction of 23,400 multi-billion shilling hostel units at Moi, Embu and South Eastern Kenya (Seku) universities. Moi University under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement pre-qualified Kesa, Meridiam, JV Unicamp and PDM-Roko-CBA Capital Consortiums together with Chinese Overseas Engineering for the planned construction of 14,000 units. University of Embu named Meridiam, PDM-Roko-CBA Capital and JV Unicamp Consortiums for the proposed 4,000-bed capacity hostel at its main campus.