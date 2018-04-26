News headlines

News highlights

Raila slams ineffective Governors and calls for government reforms

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has criticised Governors who spend their time politicking instead of serving the general public. The NASA chief has also proposed a 3-tier system of government that seeks to retain the 47 devolved units and national government. While delivering his address during the ongoing 5th devolution conference in Kakamega, Raila further advocated for the introduction of 14 regional blocks. He stated that development will never be achieved at the grassroots levels if governors spend much of their time politicking and going out on unnecessary trips also frequented by county assembly members.

Man who conned MPs freed on Ksh1 million bail

A notorious conman known as Benson Masubo, alias Wazir Chacha, was on released on a Ksh3 million bond or an alternative Ksh1 million bail on Wednesday. He is accused of defrauding MPs and the public using Murang’a woman representative Sabina Chege’s name. Chacha is facing six counts of criminal activity. He has beencharged with impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence. He allegedly used the number to contact former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo on March 4, tricking Midiwo into giving him Ksh20,000.

Uhuru pays tribute to Kenneth Matiba

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday eulogised the late Kenneth Matiba, describing him as a leader who was committed to hard work and was willing to surrender his desire for personal gains to ensure prosperity for all. Speaking at the All Saints Cathedral Church in Nairobi, Uhuru stated that Matiba was an upright individual and others would do well to follow in his example.

“Show me a man who stands for what he stood for and I will be surprised. I have lost a father, friend and a mentor,” he said.

Business highlights

Government spending on roads to hit Ksh198.4 billion

The National Government’s spending on roads is expected to increase by 14.2% to Ksh198.4 billion in 2017/2018 from Ksh173.7 billion in 2016/2017. The Kenya National Bureau of statistics in its 2018 Economic Survey has attributed the increase to development expenditure on roads which is expected to grow by 19.2% to Ksh134.9 billion in 2017/2018. Disbursement of funds by Kenya Roads Board to various road agencies and county governments is also expected to increase from Ksh60.5 billion in 2016/2017 to Ksh63.5 billion in 2017/2018. Funds for repair and maintenance of roads are expected to increase from Ksh60.5 billion in 2016/2017 to Ksh63.5 billion in 2017/2018.

300 acres of Tatu City land to be used for 10,000 affordable houses

Tatu City has set aside 300 acres for the construction of 10,000 affordable houses that will complement the Government’s Big Four-goal of providing 500,000 homes in five years. Construction of the affordable houses will likely begin in 12 months, says Nick Langford, Country Head of Randeavour, the company developing the mixed development project, 18 kilometres from Nairobi. The houses, which will cost between Ksh1.5 million and Ksh5 million, will be part of Tatu City’s 5,000 acre development which includes a mix of residential estates, office parks, industrial zone, schools and hospitals.

Economy set to rebound after prolonged election

Kenya’s economy is expected to rebound to 5.8% growth in 2018 after electoral uncertainty and drought cut last year’s expansion to the lowest level in more than five years, Finance Minister Henry Rotich said on Wednesday. The economy will benefit from increased investment in key areas like manufacturing, farming, housing and healthcare, he said.

Sports highlights

AFC Leopards maintain winning streak following draw with Kariobangi Sharks

AFC Leopards stretched their Kenyan Premier League winless run to five successive matches after being held to a 1-1 draw at home against Kariobangi Sharks in a match played at a slippery Thika Sub-County Stadium on Wednesday. Francis Manoa stepped off the bench to send Kariobangi Sharks ahead but as they thought they were destined for victory, Wyvonne Isuza gave AFC Leopards reprieve when he scored from the spot in the 90th minute. The result saw Sharks remain winless in the month of April to stagnate 11th with 15 points while AFC Leopards climbed to fourth on 19 points.

Bayern Munich fall 1-2 to Real Madrid

Real Madrid came from behind to seize a 2-1 Champions League first-leg lead over Bayern Munich courtesy of goals from Marcelo and Marco Asensio either side of half-time. Bayern had the better of the chances throughout the game but could only find the net once as Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring at the Allianz Arena. But the current holders got themselves back into the game just before the break with a fine strike from Marcelo before Asensio put them in front as the visitors capitalised on a Bayern error.

England Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to miss World Cup due to knee injury

England’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the World Cup after injuring a knee during Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Roma. The 24-year-old midfielder was taken off on a stretcher in the 15th minute of Tuesday’s match at Anfield after challenging Aleksandar Kolarov. He had a scan on Wednesday which revealed a knee ligament injury.