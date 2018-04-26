Evening news headlines

News highlights

Authorities rescue 150 goats in Baringo following bandit attack

Baringo North authorities thwarted an attack by bandits who attempted to steal 150 goats from Tugen herders on Wednesday. The attack occurred barely a day after residents protested insecurity in the area after bandits shot a herder and stole 50 cows on Saturday. Loruk Assistant Chief Samuel Kamuren said residents, the police and KPR officers trailed the gang and recovered the stolen animals.

Teachers Union says Northern Kenya region should be assisted to train and recruit its own teachers

The Kenya National Union of Teachers wants the Northern Kenya region to be assisted to train and recruit its own teachers. In a statement issued earlier today, KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion said it’s unfair to have children out of school for lack of teachers following their transfers over insecurity in the area. He said it is unfortunate that after 50 years, Northern Kenya still doesn’t have enough trained and qualified teachers who could be hired from the region.

ANC and Ford Kenya leaders cannot unite Western Kenya, says Sirisia MP

Sirisia MP John Waluke has expressed his lack of confidence in the ANC and Ford Kenya Parties’ efforts to unite communities in Western Kenya. Speaking earlier today he argued that ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya chief Moses Wetang’ula squandered their chances to lead the Luhya community and must step aside for someone else to do the needful.

Business highlights

Kenyan Shilling to trade in a tight range in the coming week

The Kenyan shilling is seen trading in a tight range in the coming week supported by inflows from offshore investors with end month demand posing a depreciation risk, traders said. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 99.90/100.00, compared with 100.05/25 at last Thursday’s close.

Government picks Britain’s Wood Group for oil pipeline design

Kenya has picked Wood Group to design an estimated $2 billion oil pipeline to pump crude from fields in the north of the East African nation to an Indian Ocean port, a senior government official said on Thursday. Kenya discovered commercial oil reserves in its Lokichar basin in 2012 and the 800-km (500-mile) pipeline is expected to be built before production is due to start in 2021/22. Andrew Kamau, the principal secretary at the Petroleum and Mining Ministry, said the design work would take eight months.

25,000 sugar millers ditch Mumias

Mumias Sugar has seen the number of farmers supplying the troubled miller with cane drop from about 50,000 to 25,000, compant CEO, Nashion Aseka has said. Mumias has a milling capacity of 8,000 tonnes of cane per day, but it is currently operating at less than 4,000 tonnes. The factory suspended production a fortnight ago for lack of raw material, with Mr Aseka saying they were accumulating enough stocks before they resume operations.

Sports highlights

Liverpool fans to be protected in Rome

Liverpool fans will have a constant police presence to protect them in Rome when they travel to the city for their side’s Champions league semi-final second leg next week, according to Sky Italy. The Italian home office, the Italian Olympic Committee, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Roma have been constantly in touch after the events in Liverpool on Tuesday night ahead of the first leg tie.

Sweden Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not play at Russia World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be coming out of retirement to play for Sweden at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The LA Galaxy and former Manchester United forward, 36, said recently he would attend the tournament but would not say in what capacity.

Bayern Munich charged by UEFA after pitch invasion

Bayern Munich have been charged by Uefa after fans ran onto the pitch at the end of their Champions League semi-final first-leg defeat by Real Madrid. The German champions, who were beaten 2-1, have also been charged over an offensive banner which was displayed at the Allianz Arena. One supporter grabbed the shirt of Bayern forward Franck Ribery, while another took a photograph with Real Madrid players after the final whistle.