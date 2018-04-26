DP Ruto: The job of deputy is not easy, one has to put aside political ambitions

Deputy President William Ruto has advised Deputy Governors to avoid being on the warpath with their bosses as unity is a good sign of leadership.

Addressing delegates during the end of the four-day devolution conference in Kakamega County, Ruto said the job of deputy is not easy as one has to put aside political ambitions.

“As a deputy myself I have some advice for my colleagues (Deputy Governors), yes, it is a difficult job, you have to balance between your ambition and serving your boss,” he said amid a round of applause from the audience.

“I want to tell you supporting your boss (governor) is not a weakness it is strength,” he added.

Ruto, who is serving a second as Deputy President, underlined the need for the DGs to work closely with their bosses to realize the promises they made to the electorates. “As a deputy governor, if you are willing to be lead then you are material to lead,” he noted.

On the other hand, Ruto commended the governors for steering devolution wheel but cautioned against wastage of public resources and called for more accountability in the resources disbursed to the counties.

He reckoned devolution is driving Kenya to high places with many success stories registered across the country.

“Devolution is up there in our agenda. We have devolved 1.5T shillings and more is on the way, “he noted.

“On behalf of the National government, we pledge to support devolution. As we celebrate the achievements, we should reflect on ways of overcoming the challenges,”he added.

On his part, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa CS Wamalwa said the greatest legacy for the Jubilee government will be the success of devolution.