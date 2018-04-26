DP Ruto defends his frequent visits to Western Kenya

Deputy President William Ruto has responded to critics questioning his frequent visits to Western Kenya saying it is his second home.

Ruto told delegates at the ongoing fifth devolution conference in Kakamega that although his visits to Kakamega County have been misinterpreted, he has a special attachment to County and Western Kenya at large.

“Governor Wycliffe Oparanya says I come to Kakamega very often. It’s true. I got my better half from here,” Ruto said amid cheers from the delegates.

“My wife went to Likuyani Primary and Butere Girls High school. When I came to pay dowry, I went to Likuyani. So those looking for a reason why I come here so often, you now know why,” he noted.

Earlier, Kakamega Governor Oparanya, had teased Ruto over his frequent visits to Kakamega County saying that he had adopted the county as his second home.

In past, DP Ruto has been at loggerheads with a section of western Kenya politicians after he recently hosted MPs from the region.

The politicians led by Former senator Boni Khalwale, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and ANC nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi warned fellow legislators against warming up to Deputy President William Ruto.

“We acknowledge the fact that you met Ruto to discuss development matters. However, you must be careful, we don’t want you to be used and dumped again,” Khalwale cautioned the MPs, insisting they should trade carefully.

But in his address, Ruto clarified that his meetings and visits to the region that bore him a wife are non-political but full of development to the region.

“When you find your better half in a certain county, you obviously have fond memories and feelings about that county,” he noted.

“Remember, the Bible says he who finds a good wife, finds a good thing,” he concluded.