Business highlights – April 26, 2018

Government spending on roads to hit Ksh198.4 billion

The National Government’s spending on roads is expected to increase by 14.2% to Ksh198.4 billion in 2017/2018 from Ksh173.7 billion in 2016/2017. The Kenya National Bureau of statistics in its 2018 Economic Survey has attributed the increase to development expenditure on roads which is expected to grow by 19.2% to Ksh134.9 billion in 2017/2018. Disbursement of funds by Kenya Roads Board to various road agencies and county governments is also expected to increase from Ksh60.5 billion in 2016/2017 to Ksh63.5 billion in 2017/2018. Funds for repair and maintenance of roads are expected to increase from Ksh60.5 billion in 2016/2017 to Ksh63.5 billion in 2017/2018.

300 acres of Tatu City land to be used for 10,000 affordable houses

Tatu City has set aside 300 acres for the construction of 10,000 affordable houses that will complement the Government’s Big Four-goal of providing 500,000 homes in five years. Construction of the affordable houses will likely begin in 12 months, says Nick Langford, Country Head of Randeavour, the company developing the mixed development project, 18 kilometres from Nairobi. The houses, which will cost between Ksh1.5 million and Ksh5 million, will be part of Tatu City’s 5,000 acre development which includes a mix of residential estates, office parks, industrial zone, schools and hospitals.

Economy set to rebound after prolonged election

Kenya’s economy is expected to rebound to 5.8% growth in 2018 after electoral uncertainty and drought cut last year’s expansion to the lowest level in more than five years, Finance Minister Henry Rotich said on Wednesday. The economy will benefit from increased investment in key areas like manufacturing, farming, housing and healthcare, he said.