Business highlights – April 26, 2018

Government spending on roads to hit Ksh198.4 billion
The National Government’s spending on roads is expected to increase by 14.2% to Ksh198.4 billion in 2017/2018 from Ksh173.7 billion in 2016/2017. The Kenya National Bureau of statistics in its 2018 Economic Survey has attributed the increase to development expenditure on roads which is expected to grow by 19.2% to Ksh134.9 billion in 2017/2018. Disbursement of funds by Kenya Roads Board to various road agencies and county governments is also expected to increase from Ksh60.5 billion in 2016/2017 to Ksh63.5 billion in 2017/2018. Funds for repair and maintenance of roads are expected to increase from Ksh60.5 billion in 2016/2017 to Ksh63.5 billion in 2017/2018.
300 acres of Tatu City land to be used for 10,000 affordable houses
Tatu City has set aside 300 acres for the construction of 10,000 affordable houses that will complement the Government’s Big Four-goal of providing 500,000 homes in five years. Construction of the affordable houses will likely begin in 12 months, says Nick Langford, Country Head of Randeavour, the company developing the mixed development project, 18 kilometres from Nairobi. The houses, which will cost between Ksh1.5 million and Ksh5 million, will be part of Tatu City’s 5,000 acre development which includes a mix of residential estates, office parks, industrial zone, schools and hospitals.
Economy set to rebound after prolonged election
Kenya’s economy is expected to rebound to 5.8% growth in 2018 after electoral uncertainty and drought cut last year’s expansion to the lowest level in more than five years, Finance Minister Henry Rotich said on Wednesday. The economy will benefit from increased investment in key areas like manufacturing, farming, housing and healthcare, he said.
You might also like
Sundowns beat Zamalek to reach African Champions League semis
Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa continued their impressive run in the African Champions League with a 1-0 win over Zamalek last evening, a result which put them into the
Sigh of relief for Moyale residents as referral hospital receives Sh40m equipment
The recently upgraded Moyale Referral Hospital has received medical equipment worth 40 million in what is expected to increase access to health care. Helping Hand for Relief and Development, a
Vehicle of missing IEBC’s ICT manager found in Roysambu as search intensifies
A vehicle belonging to the missing IEBC ICT deputy director Christopher Musando has been found in Roysambu. The Land Rover Discovery was traced intact at around 1 am on Monday and towed to
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!