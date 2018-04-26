Afternoon sports highlights – April 26, 2018

Real Madrid denies claims of contacting Liverpool in quest for Salah

Real Madrid have reportedly had no contact with Liverpool over a move for Mohamed Salah. On Thursday, Liverpool were reported to have told Real Madrid that £200 million (Ksh27.9 billion) would not be enough to sign the PFA Player of the Year. Salah has four years remaining on his contract at Anfield.

Italian men charged over Anfield violence following Liverpool-Roma match

Two Italian men have been charged over violence before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Roma in which a man was left seriously injured. Filippo Lombardi, 20, has been charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm and Daniele Sciusco, 29, is charged with violent disorder. They will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court later. Sean Cox, 53, remains in hospital in a critical condition. Edoardo Ranalli, 28, who is also from Italy, has been charged after reports that coins were thrown during the game.

Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and Petr Cech available for Arsenal clash with Atletico

Arsenal have Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and Petr Cech available for Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid. Midfielders Ozil and Wilshere, and goalkeeper Cech missed Sunday’s win over West Ham with minor injuries. Striker Diego Costa has been named in a 20-man Atletico squad for the trip. Boss Diego Simeone said at the weekend the Spain forward had “no chance” of being fit for the game at Emirates Stadium because of a hamstring injury.