Afternoon sports highlights – April 26, 2018

Afternoon sports highlights – April 26, 2018
April 26, 2018 57 Views

Real Madrid denies claims of contacting Liverpool in quest for Salah

Real Madrid have reportedly had no contact with Liverpool over a move for Mohamed Salah. On Thursday, Liverpool were reported to have told Real Madrid that £200 million (Ksh27.9 billion) would not be enough to sign the PFA Player of the Year. Salah has four years remaining on his contract at Anfield.

Italian men charged over Anfield violence following Liverpool-Roma match

Two Italian men have been charged over violence before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Roma in which a man was left seriously injured. Filippo Lombardi, 20, has been charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm and Daniele Sciusco, 29, is charged with violent disorder. They will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court later. Sean Cox, 53, remains in hospital in a critical condition. Edoardo Ranalli, 28, who is also from Italy, has been charged after reports that coins were thrown during the game.

Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and Petr Cech available for Arsenal clash with Atletico

Arsenal have Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and Petr Cech available for Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid. Midfielders Ozil and Wilshere, and goalkeeper Cech missed Sunday’s win over West Ham with minor injuries. Striker Diego Costa has been named in a 20-man Atletico squad for the trip. Boss Diego Simeone said at the weekend the Spain forward had “no chance” of being fit for the game at Emirates Stadium because of a hamstring injury.

Previous Afternoon business highlights - April 26, 2018
Next Sprite quenches thirst for hip hop at NRG Wave
Tags ArsenalAtletico MadridJack WilshereMesut OzilPeter ChechReal Madrid
Category LatestSports

You might also like

Latest 0 Comments

Millers warn of dangerous maize in the market

Millers have warned of the presence of maize that is unfit for human consumption being sold in the market. Cerela Millers Association (CMA) says half of the maize produced in

News 0 Comments

Afternoon news highlights

News highlights Celebrated matatu driver gets holiday offer A matatu driver who helped a woman deliver her baby in his PSV earlier this week has been awarded a holiday package

Latest 0 Comments

Payet scores again as France eases into Euro knockout stage

Dimitri Payet was on target for France again in the ongoing Euro championships as the hosts scored two late goals to ease past a hard-fighting Albania to become the first

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply