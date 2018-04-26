Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Amnesty International tells Government to compensate all political prisoners

Amnesty International has called on Kenya’s Government to issue a public apology and reparation for all political prisoners. The human right organisation this week asked the Government to compensate the family of the late Kenneth Matiba, an icon of multi-party democracy, for his illegal detention. The Government is yet to pay the family Ksh1.5 billion despite a court order issued by Justice Isaac Lenaola last year. Justice Lenaola had also stated that the multiparty democracy hero was the founder, leader, and power behind his flourishing business empire and that his detention led to the collapse of the business chain and deterioration of his health.

Education Ministry sets up task force to address Lecturers’ strike

The Ministry of Education is set to launch an inter-ministerial Task Force to discuss the stand-off that has led to a biting strike by lecturers in public universities. Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, whom lecturers have accused of not playing ball, will launch the task force at Jogoo House Thursday morning. The bone of contention between lecturers and the government is a Collective Bargaining Agreement signed with the Universities Academic Staff Union. The striking lecturers have defied court orders to resume work and protested the handling of their mass action, which is nearly two months old.

DP Ruto dismisses proposed three tier government system

Deputy President William Ruto today dismissed Raila Odinga’s proposed three-tier system of governance that was announced during the Devolution Conference earlier this week. Ruto stated that “rearranging devolution cannot be by creating another layer. It should be by taking the counties to the wards.”

Business highlights

Tourism sector netted Ksh120 billion despite election jitters

The tourism sector showed resilience in 2017 despite a prolonged electioneering period and travel advisories issued by some countries. According to the 2018 Economic Survey by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the industry raked in Ksh119.9 billion compared to Ksh99.7 billion in 2016. International arrivals increased by 8.1 percent to reach 1.4 million in 2017 from 1.3 million the previous year. The survey attributed the improved performance to enhanced security and aggressive promotion in both domestic and international markets.

French pharmaceutical company unveils regional office in Nairobi

French pharmaceutical company, Sanofi has unveiled a regional office in Nairobi that will anchor operations for the East African region including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia. The new office design, one of its kind reflects a modern way of working. It is an activity based open space where desks are not allocated to individuals to encourage interactions. The work stations create a serene environment that triggers innovative thinking and promotes open communication across the organization. Speaking during the official opening event, Sanofi Head of Africa Operations Jon Fairest said the pharmaceutical company is committed to working in Africa and the opening of a regional hub in Nairobi is a vote of confidence for Kenya adding that the investment in Kenya will bolster business in the region as well as help in its expansion plans.

WPP-Scangroup posts Ksh4.12 billion FY revenue

WPP-Scangroup Ltd, the largest marketing and communication group operating a multi-agency model across multiple disciplines in Sub-Saharan Africa, has posted a revenue of Ksh4.12 billion for the year ended December 31, versus Ksh4.86 billion a year prior. For the year ended December 31, profit before tax was Ksh696.4 million versus Ksh725.9 million the previous year.

Sports highlights

Real Madrid denies claims of contacting Liverpool in quest for Salah

Real Madrid have reportedly had no contact with Liverpool over a move for Mohamed Salah. On Thursday, Liverpool were reported to have told Real Madrid that £200 million (Ksh27.9 billion) would not be enough to sign the PFA Player of the Year. Salah has four years remaining on his contract at Anfield.

Italian men charged over Anfield violence following Liverpool-Roma match

Two Italian men have been charged over violence before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Roma in which a man was left seriously injured. Filippo Lombardi, 20, has been charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm and Daniele Sciusco, 29, is charged with violent disorder. They will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court later. Sean Cox, 53, remains in hospital in a critical condition. Edoardo Ranalli, 28, who is also from Italy, has been charged after reports that coins were thrown during the game.

Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and Petr Cech available for Arsenal clash with Atletico

Arsenal have Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and Petr Cech available for Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid. Midfielders Ozil and Wilshere, and goalkeeper Cech missed Sunday’s win over West Ham with minor injuries. Striker Diego Costa has been named in a 20-man Atletico squad for the trip. Boss Diego Simeone said at the weekend the Spain forward had “no chance” of being fit for the game at Emirates Stadium because of a hamstring injury.