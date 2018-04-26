Afternoon business highlights – April 26, 2018

Tourism sector netted Ksh120 billion despite election jitters

The tourism sector showed resilience in 2017 despite a prolonged electioneering period and travel advisories issued by some countries. According to the 2018 Economic Survey by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the industry raked in Ksh119.9 billion compared to Ksh99.7 billion in 2016. International arrivals increased by 8.1 percent to reach 1.4 million in 2017 from 1.3 million the previous year. The survey attributed the improved performance to enhanced security and aggressive promotion in both domestic and international markets.

French pharmaceutical company unveils regional office in Nairobi

French pharmaceutical company, Sanofi has unveiled a regional office in Nairobi that will anchor operations for the East African region including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia. The new office design, one of its kind reflects a modern way of working. It is an activity based open space where desks are not allocated to individuals to encourage interactions. The work stations create a serene environment that triggers innovative thinking and promotes open communication across the organization. Speaking during the official opening event, Sanofi Head of Africa Operations Jon Fairest said the pharmaceutical company is committed to working in Africa and the opening of a regional hub in Nairobi is a vote of confidence for Kenya adding that the investment in Kenya will bolster business in the region as well as help in its expansion plans.

WPP-Scangroup posts Ksh4.12 billion FY revenue

WPP-Scangroup Ltd, the largest marketing and communication group operating a multi-agency model across multiple disciplines in Sub-Saharan Africa, has posted a revenue of Ksh4.12 billion for the year ended December 31, versus Ksh4.86 billion a year prior. For the year ended December 31, profit before tax was Ksh696.4 million versus Ksh725.9 million the previous year.